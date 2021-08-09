US House Candidate: 'We Should Be Allowed to Shoot' Anyone Who Doesn't Take COVID Seriously Enough

We should be allowed to shoot anyone who makes practical arguments regarding COVID-19, according to one 2022 California congressional candidate.

The candidate is Steve Cox, an independent running to represent California’s 39th Congressional District.

On Monday, Cox responded to conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Twitter, writing, “Whenever anyone says ‘we all die from something’ (or a variation thereof) to justify not taking precautions to help protect others in this pandemic, we should be allowed to shoot them.”

Whenever anyone says “we all die from something” (or a variation thereof) to justify not taking precautions to help protect others in this pandemic, we should be allowed to shoot them. “Why are you crying? We all die from something. For you, it’s that bullet in your gut.” https://t.co/XD02HvYlHk — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) August 9, 2021

Walsh’s original tweet was completely reasonable, pointing out the absurdity of maintaining strict COVID lockdowns now that the COVID death rate has plummeted.

“COVID is here to stay. You’re going to get it. It almost certainly won’t kill you but it could. You’ll probably get cancer eventually too unless you die first. Lots of scary things out there. Death is certain. Suffering is unavoidable. Stop cowering. Live your life while you can,” Walsh wrote.

If you buy into the coordinated pandemonium coming from establishment media outlets and left-wingers, you might think that COVID-19 remains one of the greatest existential threats facing American existence today.

However, a quick look at the facts proves that, at this moment in time, the threat posed by COVID is negligible.

Is the establishment media's COVID-19 rhetoric dishonest? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (848 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

According to the Peterson Center on Healthcare, in June 2021, COVID-19 was just the seventh-leading cause of death in the U.S.

Heart disease, cancer, accidents, stroke, chronic lower respiratory disease and Alzheimer’s disease all killed more people in June than COVID did.

But those who wish to point out that fact deserve to be shot, according to Cox.

In his response to Cox, Walsh pointed out the absurd amorality of his stance.

Yes, let’s shoot people who make basic observations about human mortality. This is not a psychotic response at all, Steve. Well done. https://t.co/KcbHkvGsw1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 9, 2021

“Yes, let’s shoot people who make basic observations about human mortality. This is not a psychotic response at all, Steve. Well done,” Walsh responded.

Unfortunately, this independent candidate is not alone in his beliefs.

Leftists have infected the country with their COVID propaganda, which has now left hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of Americans with an irrational fear of a disease that no longer poses more of a threat than cancer or Alzheimer’s.

Why has the left done this? It’s largely because people are now more willing to give the government power over their lives.

Buyt once the government has that power, it will never give it away.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.