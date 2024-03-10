US Intel Officials Ready to Brief Trump on National Security, But DC Swamp Monster Says They'll Be Withholding Critical Information
The swamp once again shows that it is willing to do everything to prevent former President Donald Trump from succeeding, whether it’s in or out of the Oval Office.
On Thursday, former CIA Director John Brennan claimed that if Trump wins the GOP nomination — which appears inevitable at this point — he would likely be briefed on some national security information but highly sensitive information may be withheld, according to Fox News.
He claimed that the federal indictment that Trump has been fighting over his handling of classified documents suggested that he may abuse classified information Trump is briefed on.
The discussion started with a Politico article about how intelligence agencies will handle briefing Trump if President Joe Biden continues the tradition of ordering intelligence agencies to share classified information with presidential candidates in the months leading up to the election.
The article did note that the practice of sharing classified information with presidential candidates is “fraught with unusual risk this year” when deciding to inform the former president of the information.
The article noted that since Biden took office, he has barred Trump from receiving classified information because Trump “had no need for the information and said he wanted to avoid the risk that Trump “might slip and say something.” That’s ironic, since President Joe Biden is much more well-known for that.
In fact, the sitting president just recently stated information at the end of his State of the Union address that he asked those he was talking to not to repeat, unaware his microphone was still broadcasting to the nation.
Nonetheless, people like John Bolton, former national security advisor for Trump, claim that the ongoing case could allow Biden to cancel the briefing entirely.
“We haven’t faced this situation before. But I think the logic could well dictate to Biden he’s not going to give Trump an intelligence briefing,” Bolton stated to Politico.
Brennan — a swamp monster among swamp monsters — didn’t speak that clearly, but he indicated that the information shared with Trump would be limited.
“Now, I’m pretty certain that my former intelligence colleagues will provide briefings that are not going to do any type of damage to sources and methods in terms of providing information to Donald Trump that he could misuse,” Brennan said, according to Fox.
It seems the swamp loves to claim terrible things about Trump but never takes any notice of what Biden has done.
Wouldn’t Biden, as vice president, emailing his son’s then-business partner countless times concerning foreign businesses create concerns for national security?
Wouldn’t the sitting president’s son emailing and working with individuals connected to the Chinese Communist Party create issues when informing him of national security issues?
Apparently not. Apparently, the only issue to the intelligence communities in the swamp is when they don’t like you.
National security risks be damned, as long as you get along with the CIA and the FBI, they’ll give you whatever information that you can use for whatever purposes.
It’s becoming clearer by the day that there are no legitimate issues against Trump being put forward by the swamp creatures, but instead, they’ll simply look for any and every reason to drag him through the mud.
