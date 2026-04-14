US and Iran May Be Returning to the Negotiating Table Already: Report

In-person talks to end the war with Iran would resume this week, according to a new report.

Reuters cited Iranian and Pakistani officials it did not name as saying that talks could resume in Islamabad, depending upon the U.S. reaction to a proposal sent to the Trump administration.

“The coming rounds ​of talks can come sometime later this week or earlier next week. But nothing is finalized as of now,” an Iranian official Reuters did not name said.

“No firm date has been set, with the delegations keeping Friday through Sunday open,” a second unnamed Iranian official said.

Iran officials gave “a positive response that they will be open to a second round ​of talks,” another Pakistani official said.

Vice President JD Vance said after last weekend’s talks ended without a deal, “We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method ​of understanding that is our final and best offer. We’ll see if the Iranians accept it.”

A report from CNN said President Donald Trump is willing to talk if Iran will agree to his terms and that internal discussions are under way regarding another round of in-person talks that could take place before the April 21 ceasefire ends.

“There really is, I think, a grand deal to be had here,” Vance said.

Trump said Monday that Iran contacted the U.S. and “they’d like to make a deal very badly.”

According to The New York Times, one American proposal on the table called for a 20-year ban on Iran enriching uranium that could be used in a bomb, allowing Iran to say it had not given up that right forever.

Iran’s response, the report said, was to limit enrichment for the next five years.

The report indicated that ensuring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz and cutting off Iranian support for terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas are secondary issues compared to the question of Iran’s nuclear program.

“The big question from here on out is whether Iranians will have enough flexibility,” Vance said, noting that Iran “didn’t move far enough.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump, Vice President Vance and the negotiating team have made the U.S. red lines very clear.”

As the U.S. and Iran discuss a deal, Mossad Director David Barnea said there is more to be done, according to the Times of Israel.

“Our mission has yet to be completed,” he said. “We didn’t think that this mission would be completed immediately with the end of the battles. But we planned intensively for our campaign to continue and achieve results even in the period after the strikes in Tehran.”

Mossad’s mission ends “only when this radical regime is replaced,” he said.

Regime change “is our mission. We will not stand by, watching, in the face of another existential threat.”

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