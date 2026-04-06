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An F/A-18E Super Hornet prepares to launch from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, the attack on Iran, on Feb 28.
An F/A-18E Super Hornet prepares to launch from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, the attack on Iran, on Feb 28. (Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

US-Iran Negotiators Pushing for 45-Day Deal as Trump's Deadline Nears: Report

 By Jack Davis  April 6, 2026 at 7:01am
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Talks are underway as Iran finds itself on the eve of destruction.

On Sunday, Trump posted a Truth Social message mingling an f-bomb with the threat of real bombs – lots of them.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—– Strait, you crazy bast—s, or you’ll be living in Hell,” Trump posted on Sunday on Truth Social.

Although Trump has made drastic threats before, this one had negotiators working to avert the potential that Tuesday will bring devastation.

A report from Axios said that regional nations are shuttling between U.S. and Iranian negotiators to craft a 45-day ceasefire that could be a precursor to the end of the war.

Trump said a “good chance” exists that a ceasefire could take place, but kept up the belligerent rhetoric, saying “if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” according to NBC.

The framework of a deal was developed by Pakistan, according to The Jerusalem Post, which cited a source it did not name.

“All elements need to be agreed today,” the source said.

Related:
Trump Says Media Leak Jeopardized Iran Rescue, Threatens Reporter with Jail

The initial 45-day period could be extended, Axios reported.

The source said that negotiators believe only a permanent end to the war can resolve the future of Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed as a form of economic blackmail during the war to stop oil from reaching nations needing it.

Iran also has demands, which include a halt to Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon, Axios noted.

Axios’s reporting frames the chances of a deal as slim.

Iran said that if its infrastructure is attacked, it will reply in kind.

“If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the subsequent phases of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be carried out much more crushingly and extensively, and the enemy’s losses and damages from persisting with this approach will be multiplied,” Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a representative for Iran’s military, said, according to The New York Times.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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