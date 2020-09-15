SECTIONS
US Issues Significant Travel Advisory for China and Hong Kong

By The Associated Press
Published September 15, 2020 at 12:50am
On Tuesday, the U.S. issued a sweeping new advisory warning against travel to mainland China and Hong Kong, citing the risk of “arbitrary detention” and “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.”

The State Department advisory is likely to heighten tensions between the sides that have spiked since Beijing’s imposition on Hong Kong of a strict new national security law in June that has already been met with a series of U.S. punitive actions.

The statement warned U.S. citizens that China imposes “arbitrary detention and exit bans” to compel cooperation with investigations, pressure family members to return to China from abroad, influence civil disputes and “gain bargaining leverage over foreign governments.”

“U.S. citizens traveling or residing in the PRC [People’s Republic of China] or Hong Kong, may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime. U.S. citizens may be subjected to prolonged interrogations and extended detention without due process of law,” the advisory said.

In Hong Kong, China “unilaterally and arbitrarily exercises police and security power,” the advisory said.

It added that new legislation also covers offenses committed by non-Hong Kong residents or organizations outside of Hong Kong, possibly subjecting U.S. citizens who have publicly criticized China to a “heightened risk of arrest, detention, expulsion, or prosecution.”

When in Hong Kong, U.S. citizens are “strongly cautioned to be aware of their surroundings and avoid demonstrations,” the advisory continued.

Chinese foreign ministry representative Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing Tuesday that the U.S. should “fully respect the facts and should not engage in unwarranted political manipulation” when issuing such advisories.

“China has always protected the safety and legal rights of foreigners in China in accordance with the law. China is one of the safest countries in the world,” Wang said. “Of course, foreigners in China also have an obligation to abide by Chinese laws.”

Last month, the Trump administration suspended or terminated three bilateral agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions, citing Beijing’s violation of its pledge for Hong Kong to retain broad autonomy for 50 years after the former British colony’s 1997 handover to Chinese rule.

Other Western nations have also suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong following the national security law’s passage.

The U.S. has also acted to end special trade and commercial privileges that Hong Kong had enjoyed and has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials, including Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam, involved in enforcing the new security law.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have hit their lowest point in decades amid simmering disputes over trade, technology, Taiwan, Tibet, the South China Sea, the coronavirus pandemic and, most recently, Hong Kong. The impact of the tensions has been felt in the tit-for-tat closures of diplomatic missions as well as visa restrictions on students and journalists.

The latest travel advisory did not offer any new warnings regarding COVID-19 in mainland China and Hong Kong but referred travelers to earlier notices advising Americans to avoid the regions and return home from them if possible.

President Donald Trump has assigned full blame to Beijing for the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., deflecting criticism of his own handling of the pandemic that threatens his re-election.

The virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, leading to the global pandemic.

