SECTIONS
US News
Print

US Judge Demands Article on Detective With Alleged Ties to Mexican Mafia Be Amended

By Jack Davis
July 16, 2018 at 10:32am
Print

A federal judge on Saturday ordered that details of a supposedly secret plea deal in the case of a California cop who is accused of working with Mexican criminals be pulled from a newspaper story, even after the deal was made public.

The Los Angeles Times had written an article about the agreement between prosecutors and Glendale detective John Saro Balian. It got its information from a public online database of federal court documents.

After the article was posted online, Balian’s attorney took the paper to court to get a temporary restraining order, which the judge granted, Fox News reported.

“To the extent any article is published prior to issuance of this order, it shall be deleted and removed forthwith,” U.S. District Judge John F. Walter wrote.

The Times will fight the order, The Hill reported.

TRENDING: The Immigration Scandal No One Is Talking About

“We believe that once material is in the public record, it is proper and appropriate to publish it if it is newsworthy,” said Norman Pearlstine, executive editor of The Times.

The newspaper’s argument was that even if the document was supposed to be sealed, once it was made public that process cannot be reversed.

“Typically, courts take into account if information was already published. Where it is no longer secret, the point of the restraining order is mooted,” said Kelli Sager, an attorney for the paper. “To order a publication to claw it back doesn’t even serve the interest that may be intended.”

Is this judge violating the First Amendment?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Peter Scheer, a former executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, said once the information was made public, no matter how, it was “fair game,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

“A news organization that wishes to write about the content has the right to do so under the First Amendment,” he said. “Whether or not a journalist should is a matter of editorial discretion or journalistic ethics. It’s a separate matter. It’s not a legal matter.

“There are good reasons to have strict limitations on judicial power to order things to be taken down and to order people to do things who aren’t actually involved in the case. Those limits are essential parts of our freedom and liberties under the Constitution.”

Balian had pleaded guilty last week to three counts against him, including lying to investigators, taking a bribe and obstructing justice.

RELATED: Cali Border Wall Gets ‘Anti-Climbing Plate’ Upgrade

In its reporting on Balian’s case, The Times wrote that Balian, at one point, tipped off a gang about an impending gang sweep. He was also accused of telling gangs the locations of drug stashes, based on inside police information.

The story in which the plea agreement was outlined now carries an editor’s note that reads, “This story has been updated to remove references from the filed plea agreement, which was ordered sealed by a judge but publicly available Friday on the federal court’s online document database. The changes were made to comply with an order issued Saturday by a U.S. federal judge. The Times plans to challenge the order.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

Tags: First Amendment, Los Angeles, Mexico

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Officer Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty.

Massachusetts Police Officer Killed After Being Attacked With Rock, Shot With Own Gun

Chris Agee

Entertainer Kid Rock performs on stageMike Carlson/ Getty

Kid Rock Begins Campaigning in Michigan Senate Race, Immediately Starts Attacking Dem Opponent

Jack Davis

Queen Elizabeth and President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle in England, July 13(Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Report: Princes Charles and William Refused To Meet with Trump

Jack Davis

Sen. John McCain leans over a podium during a press conference.Win McNamee/Getty Images

McCain Attacks Trump Ahead of Putin Meeting

The Western Journal

In this Oct. 23, 1946 file photo, singer Frank Sinatra and his wife Nancy smile broadly as they leave a Hollywood night club following a surprise meeting. Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died. She was 101. Her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., tweeted that her mother died Friday, July 13, 2018.AP Photo/File

Nancy Sinatra Sr. Dies at 101

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein and Mark ZuckerbergMark Wilson/Getty Images; Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Report: Feinstein Failed To Disclose Husband’s $100k Facebook Stock Before Zuckerberg Hearing

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein alone.Getty Images

85-Year-Old Feinstein Snubbed as Cali Democrats Endorse Her Rival

The Western Journal

Immigration-Separating FamiliesMiguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP,

Judge Angers Leftists, Criticizes Plan To Reunify Families at Border

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.