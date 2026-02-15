US Kill Total on Drug Boats Hits 133 as Strike Takes Out 3 More 'Narco-Terrorists' in Caribbean

From the Middle East to Africa to the Caribbean Sea, the Trump administration has delivered the message that it will strike hard at America’s enemies wherever they are found.

On Friday, American forces sent a reminder to drug runners that it remains vigilant in its mission of preventing the poison of illegal drugs from entering the United States.

“On Feb. 13, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” U.S. Southern Command posted on X.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the post added.

“Three narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.”

As noted by Fox News, at least 38 attacks have been carried out on drug running boats, killing 133 people.

USAF working Islamic State jihadists in Syria pic.twitter.com/JfnyhEXrPP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 14, 2026

Half a world away, U.S. Central Command noted that the fight to keep the Islamic State from regaining the power it had before the first Trump administration is continuing.

In a news release, it said U.S. forces “conducted 10 strikes against more than 30 ISIS targets in Syria, Feb. 3 – 12, to sustain relentless military pressure on remnants from the terrorist network.”

“U.S. forces struck ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage targets with precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft,” CENTCOM said.

The recent attacks followed a series of strikes earlier this month and late last month.

CENTCOM noted than when Americans are killed, America remembers.

“Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched in response to a Dec. 13 attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra. The ISIS ambush resulted in the death of two U.S. service members and an American interpreter,” the release said.

CENTCOM said U.S. actions have led to the death or capture of 50 terrorists. More than 100 Islamic State targets have been attacked.

While attacking enemies in the Caribbean and the Middle East, the U.S. military also launched an airstrike against terrorists in Africa, according to U.S. Africa Command.

The attack targeted the Islamic State of Somalia.

“AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade ISIS-Somalia’s ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad,” AFRICOM said.

