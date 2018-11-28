SECTIONS
World News
Print

US Leads the World in Cutting CO2 Emissions While Most Countries Go the Opposite Way

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris on Nov. 10, 2018.Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris on Nov. 10, 2018. (Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images)

By Tim Pearce
at 10:16am
Print

The United Nations is urging countries to pursue more aggressive emissions-cutting policies to keep post-Industrial Revolution global warming under 2 degrees Celsius.

The U.N. released a report Tuesday that says the world must revamp efforts several times what they are currently to avoid climate change’s worst effects.

The United States leads developed countries in cutting emissions. President Donald Trump ignited a furor in the environmental community when he announced he would pull the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The agreement outlined strategies and goals for combatting climate change, but the deal, without an enforcement mechanism, has done little to reduce the world’s carbon output.

Most countries continue to increase their carbon emissions.

TRENDING: Report: Kamala Harris Could Lose Senate Judiciary Seat, Endangering Path to 2020 Race

China, the largest contributor to increasing emissions, has said it will continue to increase emissions for several more years before peaking and focusing on reducing emissions.

India will continue to develop and increase its fossil fuel use.

European countries increased emissions by 1.5 percent in 2017 on average, according to an annual report by British Petroleum.

Germany and France, both attempting to ratchet up environmental policies, increased emissions by 0.1 and 2 percent, respectively.

Do you think it was a good idea to leave the Paris climate accord?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The science is clear; for all the ambitious climate action we’ve seen — governments need to move faster and with greater urgency. We’re feeding this fire while the means to extinguish it are within reach,” U.N. Environment Deputy Executive Director Joyce Msuya said in a statement.

The U.N. blames the climate accord’s failure on world leaders’ reluctance to act. Most of the world’s electricity and standard of living is propped up by fossil fuels, but recent reports have claimed that unchecked climate change will devastate the Earth with extreme heat, flooding and rampant poverty.

“The missing link here is leadership,” U.N. Environment program officer Philip Drost told The Wall Street Journal.

“It’s a matter of countries not yet wanting to take those bold steps. It is, of course, an incredibly difficult task to move from a fossil-fuel-based economy to a carbon-free economy.”

The United States’s emissions hit a near-seven decade low in 2017. The U.S. power sector has cut emissions by roughly 28 percent since 2005.

RELATED: UN Committee Wants To Make Abortion and Assisted Suicide a ‘Universal Human Right’

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Jim Acosta of CNN raises his hand to ask a question during a press briefing at the White House.Susan Walsh / AP

Watch: CNN’s Acosta Battles with Sarah Sanders After Getting White House Pass Back

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Savannah Pointer

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Clintons Kick Off Speaking Tour with Countless Empty Seats

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Savannah Pointer

A Census 2020 title page on a census questionnaire.Maria Dryfhout / Shutterstock

California Objection to Census Citizenship Question Smacked Down by DOJ

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.