Share
News

US Loses Military Dominance Over China in Key Area - 'Profound' Implications Predicted

 By Jack Davis  November 20, 2023 at 9:38am
Share

A new report says longstanding American superiority over China is eroding in the war zone beneath the waves.

Chinese technology has resulted in new Chinese submarines becoming harder to detect as it improves its ability to sniff out enemy submarines, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The bottom line, according to the Journal, is that “the era of unchallenged dominance of the U.S. under the seas around China is ending.”

Christopher Carlson, a former Navy officer, said more aircraft and submarines will be required to keep up.

“The implications for the U.S. and our Pacific allies will be profound,” he said.

Trending:
Judge Rejects Attempt to Disqualify Trump Under Insurrection Clause, Orders State Official to Put 45 Back on the Ballot

Although the Journal report says that submarine for submarine, China’s fleet will not match the individual capability of what the U.S. can deploy, China is producing more and more submarines while the U.S. is struggling.


The military has said it needs 66 nuclear-powered attack submarines to meet global commitments. It has 49 out of its fleet of 67 nuclear-powered submarines. In the best of all possible construction world, the Navy will not hit that goal until 2049.

China has six nuclear-powered attack submarines. Carlson said once China settles on a prototype, it could make three times as many subs per year as the U.S.

Is China a significant threat to US national security?

As it is now, a Pentagon report predicts China will have 80 ballistic missile and attack submarines by 2035.

Gen. Anthony Cotton, head of U.S. Strategic Command, has said China’s ballistic missile submarines have the capability of striking targets on the U.S. mainland while staying near China.

China is also growing its ability to find what is sailing beneath the surface due to what it calls the “Underwater Great Wall.” Upgraded sensors along the Chinese coast and in the South China Sea now reduce the element of surprise, as does China’s practice of combining aircraft and helicopters to hunt submarines.

The Journal report noted the American submarines play a major role in simulations of an attack on Taiwan, but that if the superiority those simulations assume no longer exists, they might need to defend themselves and not attack potential invasion ships.

Brent Sadler, a former submarine officer who is a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, said China could unleash submarines east of Taiwan to hunt down U.S. submarines.

Related:
One Westerner Injured After Dangerous Encounter with Chinese Destroyer in International Waters

He said that as China’s strength grows, and demands on America’s forces increase, odds of a showdown increase.

“[T]he U.S. submarine force will certainly be in greater demand than ever before across the wider Pacific and with narrowing margins of advantage over its chief adversary,” he said.

The Defense Department has noted that China has the world’s largest navy totaling 370 ships and submarines.

A Note from Our Founder:

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too.  Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Texas Governor Proudly Reveals His 2024 Endorsement for President
US Loses Military Dominance Over China in Key Area - 'Profound' Implications Predicted
Soros-Funded District Attorney Gets Hostile Reception at Fallen Police Officer's Funeral, Leaves Early: Report
Powerful Blue-State Teachers Union Fights to End Basic Skills Test Requirement for Educators
Controversial School District Suspends Student for Allegedly Reporting, Leaking Classmate's Swastika Flag to Public: Report
See more...

Conversation