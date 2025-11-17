Share
News
Members of the Haitian armed forces patrol the city center near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 1, 2025.
Members of the Haitian armed forces patrol the city center near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 1, 2025. (Clarens Siffroy - AFP / Getty Images)

US Marines in Haiti Exchange Fire with Suspected Criminal Gangs

 By Jack Davis  November 17, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

U.S. Marines came under fire in Haiti on Thursday night as the troubled island continues to devolve into deeper and deeper chaos.

“Marines supporting embassy security operations were fired upon” in the capital of Port-au-Prince and returned fire, Capt. Steven Keenan, a Marine Corps spokesman, said of the incident, according to The Washington Post.

No Marines were injured, he said.

This was not the first time Americans came under fire but was more significant than past incidents, he said.

“U. S. Marines are committed to the safety and security of U.S. embassies worldwide and respond to all threats with professionalism and swift, disciplined action,” Keenan said.

In August, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti said Marines arrived to “provide security for our diplomatic post and coordinate an eventual rotation of Marines” who were previously deployed to protect the embassy.

Security at the embassy was increased last year as gang activity increased.

Haiti has been without an elected president since 2021 and is theoretically governed by a transitional council that has little control over the nation.

Armed gangs have power over about 85 percent of the capital.

In July, the State Department warned against travel to Haiti.

In another Thursday night incident, police traded fire with gangs.

Police believe they killed seven gang members, but a police helicopter was lost in the operation, according to ABC News.

Authorities said the helicopter had a “suspected malfunction” and was destroyed so that gangs could not use it.

Gang violence has sent 1.4 million people in Haiti from their homes, according to the U.N. International Organization for Migration.

Related:
Marine Veteran Working as Rideshare Driver Murdered in Texas, 3 Teens Arrested

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, at least 1,247 people in Haiti were killed and 710 injured due to violence, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti said, according to the Miami Herald.

At least 145 kidnappings for ransom took place during that quarter while 400 people were victims of sexual violence.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Senate Candidate Punched in the Face During Anti-Islam Demonstration in Dearborn, Michigan
Federal Judge Rules in Favor of Luigi Mangione's Pre-Trial Clothing Request
House Republicans Furious After 3 of Their Own Side with Dems to Protect Rep Who Took Direction from Epstein
The Trump Administration Has Secretly Crafted a 28-Point Deal to End the Ukraine War: Report
Mother and Son Hospitalized After Being Viciously Attacked by a Mob of Elementary School Students
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation