US Marines Undergoing a 'Political Purge', Being 'Crushed' by Biden's Vaccine Mandate: Report

In a new report from Fox News, Marines have spoken out about how the military is discharging those who refuse to get the COVID vaccine.

Last week ABC News, the Daily Mail, and Military.com reported that over 100 Marines had been discharged. But under anonymity, some Marines talked more specifically with Fox News about what is going on.

As of last week, 169 Marines total had been discharged from the service for vaccine refusal, and thousands more are facing the same fate, Fox reported.

The Marine Corps said that the vaccine is absolutely necessary to keep COVID from spreading.

“The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps´ mission,” the Marine Corps said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail.

However, 95 percent of Marines are at least partially vaccinated, as the Daily Mail also reported.

The Pentagon ordered all service members to get vaccinated, as Military.com reported.

However, Marines revealed to Fox News that even though the Corps allowed Marines to apply for a religious exemption, “not a single application regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, or any vaccine for that matter, has been approved, a Marine Corps spokesman told Fox News.”

In light of this, the Marines that spoke to Fox specifically criticized the leadership in the country and noted that this is political bullying.

One lieutenant colonel who has more than 19 years of active service said that the military is discharging service members “as fast as they can and as brutally as they can, damaging every Marine as much as they can on the way out.”

“The one message I got from the colonel above me was: ‘Tread very carefully, this is political, you will be crushed like an ant.’ And he told me that because he cares about me. Do I want to continue serving in an institution that crushes people for bringing up reasonable points in defending their faith?” the lieutenant colonel added.

Another master sergeant said, “the louder I speak the tighter the screws are turned against me.”

The Marines who spoke to Fox explained how the denials they received for their religious exemptions were just blanket denials that only cited “military readiness” as the reason for rejection.

“On the religious side, this is absolutely a travesty, what’s happening. People are getting blanket denials, they’re not addressing the individual concerns or beliefs of Marines who are submitting for religious accommodations, and I think that’s just horribly wrong,” a chief warrant officer said.

“I honestly believe that they’re not really reading the packages,” he added.

Another Marine, a major with more than 17 years of active service, spoke out against the general leadership that is making all this possible.

“There’s something fundamentally wrong at this point with our nation’s leadership,” said a major with more than 17 years of active service. “We are facing an unconstitutional edict that I think is very targeted as a political purge, taking out some of the best and brightest soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians from the Space Force.”

