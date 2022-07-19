More than three months after he was freed from jail by mistake, a reward has been offered for a man who is accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in 2021.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of James Howard Jackson, the Marshals Service announced in a news release.

Jackson was released from the Los Angeles County jail in April.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office said Jackson was freed because some charges against him were dismissed, according to a KNBC-TV report in April.

The charges that were dismissed were supposed to be replaced by others in an indictment against him, but that never happened, making it appear that Jackson was free to go.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is investigating the inadvertent release from custody of Defendant James Howard Jackson,” the department said, according to the KNBC April report.

“Mr. Jackson was in custody for attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the theft of two of the singer’s French Bulldogs which occurred on February 25, 2021. Defendant Jackson attended court proceedings at the Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and was released from custody on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, due to a clerical error. The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody,” the statement said.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crime Team asked the Marshals Service for help, according to the Marshals Service news release.

Jackson is described as black with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. Tips may be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

The 2021 incident resulted in dog walker Ryan Fischer being shot with a .40-caliber handgun while he was walking three French bulldogs. belonging to the entertainer.

Jackson, 18, and two other men — Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27 — were each charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery, according to the KNBC report.

Jackson was the alleged gunman, KNBC reported.

Two of the dogs were taken. Lady Gaga later posted a $500,000 reward.

That led a woman identified as Jennifer McBride, 50, showing up at a police station to show up with the dogs and claim the reward, according to CBS News.

She was later charged with being an accessory to the crime. Harold White, 40, a documented gang member and the father of one of the suspects, was also charged as an accessory, according to CBS.

