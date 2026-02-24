US Men's Hockey Team Arrives in DC in Patriotic Style Ahead of Trump's State of the Union

Team USA men’s gold medal hockey team arrived in Washington, D.C. Tuesday ahead of the State of the Union address, which they will attend as guests of President Donald Trump.

The team flew in on Vice President J.D. Vance’s plane from Miami into Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

‘MURICA!!! 🇺🇸 Team USA ARRIVES in Maryland Ahead of The State of the Union, and walk to friends & family DRAPED IN THE AMERICAN FLAG! 👏 God Bless These Boys. pic.twitter.com/V0qt4g6sUC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 24, 2026

The players went over to greet troops on the tarmac after landing at the Air Force facility.

🚨 NOW: Members of the US hockey team took the time to walk over and take pictures with US troops after their arrival at Joint Base Andrews in DC Two different types of patriots supporting each other. Love this! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WF8Yyfc7Uf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 24, 2026

The team could later be seen touring the White House.

The USA Men’s Hockey Team tours the White House colonnade as Free Bird plays 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tJxwh9sI2s — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026



Player Jack Hughes, who scored the overtime goal that gave Team USA the victory over Canada, said ahead of the visit, “We’re excited … Everything is so political. We’re athletes, we’re so proud to represent the U.S.

“And when you get the chance to go to the White House, meet the president — you know, we’re proud to be Americans, and, you know, that’s so patriotic. No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House.”

🚨 BREAKING: Team USA hockey star Jack Hughes REFUSES to cave to the leftist mob, says he’s proud to go see President Trump at the White House LFG! 🔥 “We’re excited! Everything is so political. We’re athletes, we’re PROUD to represent the US. You get the chance to meet the… pic.twitter.com/pk2LwYU8Fa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 24, 2026

Trump shook each of the players’ hands in the Oval Office.

Happening Now—President Trump welcomes the @USAHockey team to the Oval Office here at the @WhiteHouse. Congratulations TEAM USA!!!!!🥇🇺🇸🦅🚀 pic.twitter.com/rdI13mfRqA — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 24, 2026

Regarding the women’s team’s decision not to attend the State of the Union and visit the White House, Hughes said, “They got busy schedules.”

He argued that people are trying to make something out of nothing, noting the two teams were very supportive of each other in Milan.

A USA Hockey representative said in a statement on behalf of the women’s team, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” according to NBC News.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate,” the representative added. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

The NCAA reported that seven of the team’s 23 players are currently college students, while the rest play hockey professionally.

