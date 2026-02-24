Share
Auston Matthews #34, Zach Werenski #8 and Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team United States celebrate their team's gold medal victory Sunday in the men`s ice hockey final match between USA and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic games in Milan, Italy.
Auston Matthews #34, Zach Werenski #8 and Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team United States celebrate their team's gold medal victory Sunday in the men`s ice hockey final match between USA and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic games in Milan, Italy.

US Men's Hockey Team Arrives in DC in Patriotic Style Ahead of Trump's State of the Union

 By Randy DeSoto  February 24, 2026 at 2:27pm
Team USA men’s gold medal hockey team arrived in Washington, D.C. Tuesday ahead of the State of the Union address, which they will attend as guests of President Donald Trump.

The team flew in on Vice President J.D. Vance’s plane from Miami into Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The players went over to greet troops on the tarmac after landing at the Air Force facility.

The team could later be seen touring the White House.


Player Jack Hughes, who scored the overtime goal that gave Team USA the victory over Canada, said ahead of the visit, “We’re excited … Everything is so political. We’re athletes, we’re so proud to represent the U.S.

“And when you get the chance to go to the White House, meet the president — you know, we’re proud to be Americans, and, you know, that’s so patriotic. No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House.”

Related:
Keith Olbermann Calls U.S. Men's Hockey Team 'Scumbag Misogynists' After Gold Medal Triumph

Trump shook each of the players’ hands in the Oval Office.

Regarding the women’s team’s decision not to attend the State of the Union and visit the White House, Hughes said, “They got busy schedules.”

He argued that people are trying to make something out of nothing, noting the two teams were very supportive of each other in Milan.

A USA Hockey representative said in a statement on behalf of the women’s team, “We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” according to NBC News.

“Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate,” the representative added. “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

The NCAA reported that seven of the team’s 23 players are currently college students, while the rest play hockey professionally.

Conversation