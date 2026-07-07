US Men's National Soccer Team Loses to Belgium, Ending American Hopes for World Cup Victory

Humble pie, however served, does good for the soul.

That is about the only consolation available to American soccer fans on the day after the U.S. Men’s National Team was drubbed by Belgium, 4-1, at Lumen Field in Seattle, denying the World Cup co-hosts a chance to extend their thrilling run through the tournament.

Instead, Belgium advanced to play Spain in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The match featured no near misses, no in-game controversies, and no “what if” moments to cruelly torment deflated American fans. Belgium simply controlled play from the outset.

Indeed, the victorious Belgians put seven shots on goal compared to only two for the Americans.

Charles De Ketelaere scored in the 9th minute and again in the 33rd minute as Belgium dominated the first half.

De Ketelaere’s second goal proved especially frustrating for the Americans, as USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman had just tied the match at 1-1 with a goal off a free kick in the 31st minute — Tillman’s second successful free kick in as many games.

Alas, things did not improve for the Americans in the second half.

In the 57th minute — in a moment that encapsulated the evening for the USMNT — goalkeeper Matt Freese ran way out of his net to track down a long pass that would have led to a breakaway for Belgium.

Freese successfully played the ball off his chest but then lost control of it. Belgium’s Hans Vanaken capitalized on the turnover by delivering the ball into the empty U.S. goal.

Belgium finds a third pic.twitter.com/0m1Hu4qzwR — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

Of course, many soccer fans will remember this match for the drama that unfolded beforehand.

In the USMNT’s 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, the referee gave star U.S. striker Folarin Balogun a controversial red card that disqualified him from that match and, presumably, the one after it.

President Donald Trump, however, irked Europeans by calling FIFA and seeking a review of Balogun’s foul.

On Sunday, FIFA reversed Balogun’s suspension, allowing the star striker to play against Belgium.

Thus, after scoring the Belgians’ fourth goal of the night in stoppage time, Romelu Lukaku and his team trolled the president by performing the signature Trump Dance.

After Belgium scored their 4th goal vs USA, the whole team mocked President Donald Trump by doing his signature dance move Pretty savage troll, especially on US soil & after Trump fought to have FIFA review the bogus red card suspension on Balogun. Well played 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HRgRwUUzNH — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 7, 2026

In short, a determined Belgian squad ended a magical run for a very likable USMNT team. Sadly, the Americans saved their worst performance for last.

Now the USMNT, which features some prominent and outspoken Christian players, must learn firsthand what humility means.

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