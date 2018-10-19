SECTIONS
Politics US News World News
Print

US And Mexico Reach Agreement on Huge Migrant Caravan

By Randy DeSoto
at 11:06am
Print

The United States and Mexico have reached an agreement concerning the Central American migrant caravan that consists of thousands of people reportedly seeking to reach the U.S. in order to claim refugee status.

Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Geronimo Gutierrez told Fox News on Thursday that his government has requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees establish shelters along its southern border with Central America.

“Just today, the Mexican government, and this is a very important step, requested the intervention of the U.N., the Office of the High Commissioner on Refugees, to help Mexico review any asylum claims from the members of the caravan,” Gutierrez told “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier.

“That will allow us to have a process by which in our border we will make sure that of serving human rights, respecting international law, if there are legitimate claims to refugee, those can be processed in a very clear way,” he added.

The ambassador also retweeted a news release concerning Mexico’s request to the UNHCR.

TRENDING: Texas Voter Fraud Ring Busted, Slapped with Nearly 30 Felony Charges

Baier and Gutierrez discussed the changing nature of migrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally at the southern border.

Citing statistics from the Department of Homeland Security, Baier noted that in 2000, 98 percent seeking to cross into the U.S. were Mexicans and mostly single adults. At that time, 95 percent were repatriated back to Mexico within hours.

In 2017, 60 percent of those apprehended were from Central American countries. Additionally, 40 percent were families or unaccompanied minors and 99 percent of the families are still in the U.S.

Do you think Mexico's plan will work?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Gutierrez agreed that Mexico has cut down on the number of its citizens trying to enter the U.S. illegally, by creating better opportunities within their country.

The Mexican official also told Baier his government “has evidence” the current migrant caravan from Central America is politically motivated.

“They are very well organized,” Gutierrez said.

At a campaign rally in Montana on Thursday, Trump accused the Democratic Party of being behind the thousands aiming to reach the U.S. border.

RELATED: Huge Immigrant Caravan Doubles in Size, Pushes Toward US to ‘Drop In on Trump’

“A lot of money has been passing to people to come up and try and get to the border by Election Day,” Trump said. “The crazy Democrats refuse to support any form of border security legislation … They also figure everybody coming in is going to vote Democrat.”

“Come Election Day, Americans will remember Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense,” he added. “The choice could not be more clear: Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs.”

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the president alleged the Democrats want “open borders” and pledged to “call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!” if Mexico was unable to stop the migrant caravan.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Pastor Brunson and his wife, Norine on CBS.CBS News / screen shot

Pastor Brunson’s Wife Reveals Dream She Had Before Meeting Trump – ‘I Knew Exactly What I Was Supposed to Pray’

Evie Fordham

Terry James Albury walking out of sentencing.Antonio pi scata / Twitter

Former FBI Agent Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Leaking Documents

Savannah Pointer

John Rich of Big & Rich performs onstage at the 33rd Annual Kiss 99.9 Chili Cookoff at CB Smith Park on Jan. 20, 2018, in Pembroke Pines, Florida.Johnny Louis / Getty Images

Country Music Star Comes Out in Support of Republican Marsha Blackburn

Savannah Pointer

Ted Cruz, left, and Donald Trump, right.Bob Levey / Getty Images for Left/Right TV; Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

‘Unprecedented’ Response to Trump-Cruz Rally Forces a Venue Change

Chris Agee

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly, left, and his replacement, Tucker Carlson, right, are Nos. 1 and 2 on The New York Times bestsellers list.

Bill O’Reilly Unseats His Fox News Replacement as He Skyrockets to the Top of the Bestseller Charts

Chuck Ross

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Erupts Over Steele Dossier – ‘Where is Jeff Sessions?’

Steven Beyer

Debbie White Dove Porreco, left, a descendant of the famed 17th-century Powhatan princess Pocahontas, spoke out against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, right, and her DNA test results Tuesday on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Actual Descendant of Pocahontas Speaks Out on Elizabeth Warren’s DNA Test – ‘I Feel Betrayed’

Martin Gottesfeld

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Man Who Fought To Save Justina Pelletier from the Government Endorses Ted Cruz

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.