US And Mexico Reach Agreement on Huge Migrant Caravan

The United States and Mexico have reached an agreement concerning the Central American migrant caravan that consists of thousands of people reportedly seeking to reach the U.S. in order to claim refugee status.

Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Geronimo Gutierrez told Fox News on Thursday that his government has requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees establish shelters along its southern border with Central America.

“Just today, the Mexican government, and this is a very important step, requested the intervention of the U.N., the Office of the High Commissioner on Refugees, to help Mexico review any asylum claims from the members of the caravan,” Gutierrez told “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier.

“That will allow us to have a process by which in our border we will make sure that of serving human rights, respecting international law, if there are legitimate claims to refugee, those can be processed in a very clear way,” he added.

The ambassador also retweeted a news release concerning Mexico’s request to the UNHCR.

Geronimo Gutierrez: “Now we have to deal with the fact that an important number of Central Americans are trying to get to the United States through Mexico, that’s a reality.” #SpecialReport https://t.co/mWKSCsEua4 pic.twitter.com/hYRx398cVq — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2018

Baier and Gutierrez discussed the changing nature of migrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally at the southern border.

Citing statistics from the Department of Homeland Security, Baier noted that in 2000, 98 percent seeking to cross into the U.S. were Mexicans and mostly single adults. At that time, 95 percent were repatriated back to Mexico within hours.

In 2017, 60 percent of those apprehended were from Central American countries. Additionally, 40 percent were families or unaccompanied minors and 99 percent of the families are still in the U.S.

Gutierrez agreed that Mexico has cut down on the number of its citizens trying to enter the U.S. illegally, by creating better opportunities within their country.

The Mexican official also told Baier his government “has evidence” the current migrant caravan from Central America is politically motivated.

“They are very well organized,” Gutierrez said.

At a campaign rally in Montana on Thursday, Trump accused the Democratic Party of being behind the thousands aiming to reach the U.S. border.

“Democrats produce mobs and Republicans produce jobs” –rallying in Montana, President Trump unveils his latest slogan pic.twitter.com/RyXwgKMNW1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 19, 2018

“A lot of money has been passing to people to come up and try and get to the border by Election Day,” Trump said. “The crazy Democrats refuse to support any form of border security legislation … They also figure everybody coming in is going to vote Democrat.”

“Come Election Day, Americans will remember Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense,” he added. “The choice could not be more clear: Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs.”

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the president alleged the Democrats want “open borders” and pledged to “call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!” if Mexico was unable to stop the migrant caravan.

