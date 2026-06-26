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Volunteers search for possible victims amid the rubble following a twin earthquake in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, about 40 km northeast of Caracas, on June 25, 2026.
Volunteers search for possible victims amid the rubble following a twin earthquake in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, about 40 km northeast of Caracas, on June 25, 2026. (Federico Parra - AFP / Getty Images)

US Military Arrives in Venezuela to Coordinate Earthquake Relief Efforts

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2026 at 6:22am
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America has boots on the ground in Venezuela as it moves forward with relief efforts after two major earthquakes caused vast damage Wednesday.

The quakes killed at least 589 people and injured more than 3,000, according to CNN.

“U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Jarrard arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, today, to oversee Department of War support to Venezuela earthquake relief efforts,” U.S. Southern Command posted on X.

“Maj. Gen. Jarrard is serving as the senior U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) official on the ground and is working closely with partners to plan, coordinate, and direct the U.S. military’s unparalleled logistical and operational capabilities to support the rapid, life-saving movement of response personnel, equipment, and humanitarian assistance into affected areas,” the post added.

“SOUTHCOM is supporting Department of State-led U.S. government relief operations in Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes that struck the nation June 24, 2026. The interim Government of Venezuela formally requested U.S. support following the earthquakes,” the post said.

“Assigned U.S. military forces will utilize fixed and rotor wing aircraft to provide specialized mobility services and assist U.S. Government personnel, search and rescue teams, and partners assessing damage and delivering critical life-saving assistance.”


Nelson Ospedales of Caracas said emergency systems have been overwhelmed, according to NBC News.

“Material possessions can be recovered, but at this moment, the competent authorities — such as firefighters and civil defense — have been completely overwhelmed. They need more personnel,” he said.

“Hospitals have become severely congested,” he said.

Related:
Trump Administration Mobilizes Massive Humanitarian Response for Venezuela Earthquake Victims

Jorge Rodríguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, said late Thursday that authorities know of about 200 people who are still alive but trapped by fallen buildings.

He estimated about 250 structures were destroyed or damaged.

José Rolón was celebrating his birthday at a pool located in his brother’s apartment building when the ground shook.

“I felt the floor start to shake violently. The water in the pool began to churn wildly, like a heavy swell,” Rolón said, noting that the building next to the one he was in collapsed as he watched.

“It was a moment of shock,” Rolón said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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