US Military Carries Out Deadly Strike on Drug-Smuggling Vessel in Eastern Pacific

With the eyes of the world on the Middle East, U.S. Southern Command showed once again it is focused on narco-terrorists trying to bring illegal drugs into the United States.

“On May 26, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” U.S. Southern Command posted on X.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the post said.

On May 26, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking… pic.twitter.com/3TmhGECgYB — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) May 27, 2026

“One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action, and there were two survivors. Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors,” the post added.

“No U.S. military forces were harmed.”

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U.S. forces conducted a similar operation on May 8, killing two narco-terrorists while one survived, according to Fox News. That attack followed an earlier strike in the Caribbean that killed two narco-terrorists.

The U.S. began intercepting narco-terrorists on Sept. 2. CBS News reported that since then, 193 narco-terrorists have been killed.

Disrupting narco-terrorist networks

Check out this footage of a U.S. Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) helicopter appliying aerial use of force tactics, including precision sniper fire directed at the engines, to compel a suspected drug smuggling… pic.twitter.com/cPtJv66eaV — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) May 21, 2026

“Southern Spear will operationalize a heterogeneous mix of Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) to support the detection and monitoring of illicit trafficking while learning lessons for other theaters,” Cmdr. Foster Edwards, 4th Fleet’s Hybrid Fleet Director said in a Navy press release.

“Southern Spear will continue our (4th Fleet’s) move away from short-duration experimentation into long-duration operations that will help develop critical techniques and procedures in integrating RAS into the maritime environment,” he said.

Leveraging autonomous and unmanned systems:@NAVSOUS4THFLT‘s #FLEX2026 exercise in Key West, Florida, earlier this year helped advance SOUTHCOM objectives to employ cost-effective autonomous, semi-autonomous, and unmanned platforms and systems to counter threats and challenges in… pic.twitter.com/j4aJiBwSPc — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) May 26, 2026

“Specifically, Operation Southern Spear will deploy long-dwell robotic surface vessels, small robotic interceptor boats, and vertical take-off and landing robotic air vessels to the USSOUTHCOM AOR. 4th Fleet will operationalize these unmanned systems through integration with U.S. Coast Guard cutters at sea and operations centers at 4th Fleet and Joint Interagency Task Force South,” the release continued.

“Southern Spear’s results will help determine combinations of unmanned vehicles and manned forces needed to provide coordinated maritime domain awareness and conduct counternarcotics operations,” it added.

“Using RAS to increase presence in, and awareness of, strategically and economically important maritime regions will help decision-making, strengthen sovereignty, and facilitate regional cooperation.”

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