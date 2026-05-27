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The USS Mahan, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, is docked at the port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, with the USS Iwo Jima, a US Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, in the background on Jan. 15, 2026.
The USS Mahan, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, is docked at the port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, with the USS Iwo Jima, a US Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, in the background on Jan. 15, 2026. (Ricardo Arduengo - AFP / Getty Images)

US Military Carries Out Deadly Strike on Drug-Smuggling Vessel in Eastern Pacific

 By Jack Davis  May 27, 2026 at 6:29am
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With the eyes of the world on the Middle East, U.S. Southern Command showed once again it is focused on narco-terrorists trying to bring illegal drugs into the United States.

“On May 26, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” U.S. Southern Command posted on X.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the post said.

“One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action, and there were two survivors. Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors,” the post added.

“No U.S. military forces were harmed.”

Are you glad these drugs will not end up in American cities?

U.S. forces conducted a similar operation on May 8, killing two narco-terrorists while one survived, according to Fox News. That attack followed an earlier strike in the Caribbean that killed two narco-terrorists.

The U.S. began intercepting narco-terrorists on Sept. 2. CBS News reported that since then, 193 narco-terrorists have been killed.

“Southern Spear will operationalize a heterogeneous mix of Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) to support the detection and monitoring of illicit trafficking while learning lessons for other theaters,” Cmdr. Foster Edwards, 4th Fleet’s Hybrid Fleet Director said in a Navy press release.

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“Southern Spear will continue our (4th Fleet’s) move away from short-duration experimentation into long-duration operations that will help develop critical techniques and procedures in integrating RAS into the maritime environment,” he said.

“Specifically, Operation Southern Spear will deploy long-dwell robotic surface vessels, small robotic interceptor boats, and vertical take-off and landing robotic air vessels to the USSOUTHCOM AOR. 4th Fleet will operationalize these unmanned systems through integration with U.S. Coast Guard cutters at sea and operations centers at 4th Fleet and Joint Interagency Task Force South,” the release continued.

“Southern Spear’s results will help determine combinations of unmanned vehicles and manned forces needed to provide coordinated maritime domain awareness and conduct counternarcotics operations,” it added.

“Using RAS to increase presence in, and awareness of, strategically and economically important maritime regions will help decision-making, strengthen sovereignty, and facilitate regional cooperation.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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