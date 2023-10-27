US Military Carries Out Multiple Strikes on Iranian Revolutionary Guard Positions

American warplanes attacked two sites in Syria that U.S. officials said were linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as the United States struck back after a string of attacks on its forces in the Middle East.

The Associated Press, citing a senior military official, reported Friday that the United States sent two Air Force F-16 fighters to areas near Boukamal in eastern Syria where weapons and ammunition were stored.

No damage assessment was provided.

The official said members of militia groups supported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been using the base.

The sites were picked because they contain the types of drones and missiles used against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, the report said.

To date, 19 attacks have taken place against U.S. forces since Oct. 17, according to the Pentagon.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said 21 Americans were injured in attacks on al-Asad Airbase in Iraq and al-Tanf Garrison in Syria.

According to The New York Times, the two F-16s dropped more than 30 precision-guided bombs on the two targets. The F-16s were supported by MQ-9 drones.

Officials said the site in Abu Kamal, Syria, was active Thursday, but it was unknown if anyone was hurt or killed in the U.S. strike.

Will the United States enter a larger conflict in the Middle East? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (482 Votes) No: 6% (33 Votes)

“The U.S. sent a message tonight,” Mick Mulroy, a former defense official, said in a statement.

“We will directly respond against Iran, and specifically the IRGC, if they continue to attack our military positions and personnel in Iraq and Syria,” he said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin framed the strikes as a response intended to end attacks on U.S. forces and not part of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“These narrowly tailored strikes in self-defense were intended solely to protect and defend U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria,” he said in a statement.

“The United States does not seek conflict and has no intention nor desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iranian-backed attacks against U.S. forces are unacceptable and must stop,” Austin said.

“Iran wants to hide its hand and deny its role in these attacks against our forces. We will not let them. If attacks by Iran’s proxies against U.S. forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people,” he said.

The statement noted that in addition to the injuries suffered by U.S. troops, one contractor died of a heart attack while seeking shelter.

U.S. forces have struck back before.

In March, F-15 fighters struck targets used by Iran-supported militia groups after an attack on a base in Syria killed one contractor and wounded seven Americans, according to Stars and Stripes.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A subscription to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to subscribe today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please subscribe today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.