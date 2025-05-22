The military continues to restore itself as an honored and respected institution under President Donald Trump.

Last Friday, PBS News reported commanders will now be ordered to identify servicemembers who are transgender or have gender dysphoria, then send them for medical evaluation to remove them from service.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order banning trans servicemembers, which the Supreme Court subsequently allowed.

Friday’s news is putting that ban into effect by ridding the military of men who think they are women or vice versa — otherwise known as the mentally ill.

These servicemembers can come forward voluntarily before June 6, with members of the National Guard and Reserve having until July 7.

The Department of Defense is offering double the separation pay for those that come forward on their own compared to those who are reported. The order relies on annual health assessments to identify these soldiers.

The order reads: “Commanders who are aware of service members in their units with gender dysphoria, a history of gender dysphoria, or symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria will direct individualized medical record reviews of such service members to confirm compliance with medical standards.”

According to NBC News, as of December 2024, there are 4,240 soldiers diagnosed with gender dysphoria among active-duty military, reserve forces, and the national guard.

NBC adds that Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said about one thousand servicemembers have come forward so far.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth put the intentions of the DoD bluntly when it comes to ridding the military of not just transgender ideology but woke nonsense overall.

“We’re done with that s***,” Hegseth said, plainly.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive

HEGSETH: “We are leaving wokeness & weakness behind. No more pronouns. No more climate change obsession. No more emergency vaccine mandates. No more dudes in dresses. “We’re done with that shit.”pic.twitter.com/elBhP2Kl1m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 6, 2025

It’s a shame the military had to be “done” with it at all, meaning it’s regrettable any of this started under former President Joe Biden.

NBC also reports that Trump banned trans servicemembers during his first term, but allowed current ones to stay on. Biden reversed that policy.

Trump’s predecessor tried to make a mockery out of one of the most respected institutions in our nation’s history; it was only right that Trump immediately reverse course on his own with his transgender ban and his executive order signed the same day, purging Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from the armed forces.

Simply put, the military should not and should never serve as a leftist indoctrination camp. The backwards thinking of the previous administration placed a premium on leftist feelings over merit, something that will never translate well on a battlefield.

Biden’s policies did little more than bring great comfort to our enemies.

Surely, they’re feeling less comfortable now knowing defense is the top priority once again.

