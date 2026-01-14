US Military Conducts New Airstrikes in Somalia

The United States struck terrorist targets in Somalia on Monday as part of a ramped-up effort to suppress al-Shabaab and Islamic State terrorists.

“In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab on Jan. 12, 2026,” according to a news release from U.S. Africa Command.

Monday’s airstrikes took place in Godane, about 60 km northeast of the capital of Mogadishu.

“AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al-Shabaab’s ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad,” the release said,

The release said details about the attack will be withheld “to ensure continued operations security.”

The attack was preceded by attacks against the Islamic State-Somalia on Jan. 11 and Jan. 9 in northern Somalia, according to Fox News.

A Jan. 8 attack targeting al-Shabab took place in the northwest part of the African nation. AFRICOM Said other attacks took place Jan. 3 and Jan 4.

No casualty figures or other information was released about the airstrikes which AFRICOM said were part of a larger effort undertake with the Somali government’s support.

AFRICOM has said that between Feb. 1 2025 and June 10, 2025, the U.S. took part in 38 airstrikes against al-Shabab and the Islamic State in Somalia.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared a “total war” against terrorists ever since his election in 2022, according to ABC.

He not only faces the challenge of fighting terrorists, but to restore a functioning government, which has been an issue since the 1991 overthrow of the Somali government by forces of dictator Siad Barre.

The last successful major attack by al-Shabab took place in August 2024, killing dozens, but plots have sought to assassinate the president and stage a prison uprising.

Abdi Guled, a Somali who is an independent analyst, said al-Shabab has been pushed to southern and central Somalia.

In parts of Somalia, clashes have increased between the two sides.

“The enemy fighters (al-Shabab) are sophisticated and skilled in their tactics, which constantly presents new challenges,” said Lt. Col. Abdirahim Mohammed Munye of the Somali military. “However, with the help of Allah, we hope to gain the upper hand and liberate our country.”

The al-Shabab terrorist group has been in the news recently amid allegations that money from fraud that took place in Minnesota’s federally feunded social service programs went to support the terririst group.

Earlier this week, the Trump administraiton ended Temporary Protected Status that allowed Somali citizens to remain in the U.S. while conflict took place in their home country.

