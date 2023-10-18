US Military Intercepts Foreign Drones Targeting American Troops: Report

Drone attacks targeting American military personnel at air bases in Iraq were thwarted on Wednesday.

Two drones were intercepted in an initial attack in western Iraq, according to The Associated Press, which cited an unnamed U.S. defense official.

“Hours later, an Iraqi militia announced it had launched another drone attack on a second base,” the AP reported.

That attack was also foiled, according to Reuters. No injuries were reported in either incident.

According to the AP, the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq went on to take credit for both attacks and warned of more “operations” against the so-called “American occupation” in a statement.

Middle East security analyst Seth Frantzman shared the news on X, noting that Iran “has many kamikaze-type drones” and has also supplied Russia and the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist groups with drone technology.

Important. The Iran-backed militias in Iraq likely behind this attack (they have conducted numerous drone attacks, especially in 2021). Iran has many kamikaze-type drones, some it has exported to Russia; it also aided Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah with drone tech. #DroneWars https://t.co/XHpwcvh1Qm — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) October 18, 2023

The attempted drone strikes were the first such attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq in over a year, Reuters reported.

The first attack targeted the Iraqi al-Asad air base, according to defense officials who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity. The second attack was aimed at the al-Harir air base in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil.

Reuters reported that “a little known group called Tashkil al-Waritheen” claimed responsibility for the second attack. According to the AP, Tashkil al-Waritheen is one of the smaller groups making up the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The failed attacks against the U.S. come as tensions boil over in the Middle East.

Iraq has seen massive anti-Israeli and anti-American protests amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Massive pro-Palestinian protest held in Iraq Follow us on Rumble: https://t.co/4vo0fYlN6D pic.twitter.com/e9Lx8MJyQr — RT (@RT_com) October 13, 2023

According to foreign policy analyst Diliman Abdulkader, crowds in Baghdad marched toward the U.S. embassy chanting, “America is the greatest devil.”

NOW: Baghdad, Iraq—massive crowd heads towards the US embassy. They’re chanting “America is the greatest devil.” pic.twitter.com/oCq8AsuyRi — Diliman Abdulkader (@D_abdulkader) October 17, 2023

Approximately 2,500 American troops were deployed in Iraq as of March, according to PBS.

