US Military Intercepts Foreign Drones Targeting American Troops: Report

 By Richard Moorhead  October 18, 2023 at 12:29pm
Drone attacks targeting American military personnel at air bases in Iraq were thwarted on Wednesday.

Two drones were intercepted in an initial attack in western Iraq, according to The Associated Press, which cited an unnamed U.S. defense official.

“Hours later, an Iraqi militia announced it had launched another drone attack on a second base,” the AP reported.

That attack was also foiled, according to Reuters. No injuries were reported in either incident.

According to the AP, the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq went on to take credit for both attacks and warned of more “operations” against the so-called “American occupation” in a statement.

Middle East security analyst Seth Frantzman shared the news on X, noting that Iran “has many kamikaze-type drones” and has also supplied Russia and the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist groups with drone technology.

The attempted drone strikes were the first such attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq in over a year, Reuters reported.

Will the conflict in the Middle East erupt into a wider war?

The first attack targeted the Iraqi al-Asad air base, according to defense officials who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity. The second attack was aimed at the al-Harir air base in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil.

Reuters reported that “a little known group called Tashkil al-Waritheen” claimed responsibility for the second attack. According to the AP, Tashkil al-Waritheen is one of the smaller groups making up the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The failed attacks against the U.S. come as tensions boil over in the Middle East.

Iraq has seen massive anti-Israeli and anti-American protests amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to foreign policy analyst Diliman Abdulkader, crowds in Baghdad marched toward the U.S. embassy chanting, “America is the greatest devil.”

Approximately 2,500 American troops were deployed in Iraq as of March, according to PBS.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




