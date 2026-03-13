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An Israeli KC-135 Stratotanker Boeing 707 plane refuels an F-15 fighter jet as they take part in an air show for a graduation ceremony at the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheva, on Dec. 31, 2015.
An Israeli KC-135 Stratotanker Boeing 707 plane refuels an F-15 fighter jet as they take part in an air show for a graduation ceremony at the Hatzerim base in the Negev desert, near the southern Israeli city of Beersheva, on Dec. 31, 2015. (Jack Guez - AFP / Getty Images)

US Military Plane Lost Amid 'Operation Epic Fury': US Central Command

 By Bryan Chai  March 12, 2026 at 5:23pm
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U.S. Central Command has confirmed that the military lost a plane as “Operation Epic Fury” continues in the Middle East.

CENTCOM put out a statement on Thursday and shared the news on X:

While the post confirms the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft, it offered few details on much else — raising a suite of questions.

“U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft,” the post read. “The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing.”

“Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely,” it added.

“This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”

CENTCOM confirmed that it would share more details as they become available.

It is not readily clear if any American lives were lost in this incident.

This less-than-ideal bit of news comes amid one of the more polarizing events of President Donald Trump’s political career.

“Operation Epic Fury” is a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation targeting Iran and had already killed Tehran’s now-former leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Related:
US Forces Decimate Iran Regime's Military in 'One of the Most Powerful Bombing Raids' in History

While Trump and his administration have given assurances that this was a necessary military move and completely different from the disastrous Iraq war, critics and doubters have remained skeptical — even, or perhaps especially, within conservative circles that have long supported Trump’s “no new wars” mantra.

Perhaps sensing this tension, Trump told the media that with Khamenei and most of his inner circle killed shortly after the operation launched on Feb. 28, things would start winding down.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump told CBS News.

He added, “They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force.”

In fact, Trump also said that the military operation was advancing much faster than the expected duration he had originally spoken of.

At least seven American troops have died so far in “Operation Epic Fury,” and were recently honored by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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