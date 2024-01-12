US Military Unleashes Dogs of War Against Iranian-Backed Militant Group
Large-scale attacks on what were described as multiple Houthi military targets in Yemen took place Thursday night.
Tomahawk cruise missiles and fighter jets were involved in the attacks against the Iran-backed group that has been firing missiles and drones at commercial ships in the Red Sea for weeks, according to ABC, which cited an official it did not name.
The attack was carried out by British and American forces, CBS reported.
#BREAKING 2 US officials tell me US, UK now striking #Iran-backed #Houthis targets inside #Yemen in response to their attacks on ships in #RedSea & #GulfofAden – more than a dozen targets ranging from training facilities to drone storage facilities
— Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA) January 11, 2024
The Netherlands, Australia, Canada and Bahrain provided intelligence, logistical and other support, according to The New York Times, citing officials it did not name.
Although the U.S. did not comment about the attacks before they took place, Bloomberg was among the multiple media sites that reported that earlier Thursday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved British participation in the airstrikes. The decision was approved by the British Cabinet.
Reuters reported that in the hours leading up to the decision, Houthi forces were on the move within Yemen, with some heavy deployments being reported while some military sites and camps were being evacuated.
Footage reporting to show U.S. and British Airstrikes earlier against Houthi Targets within Sana’a International Airport in the Yemeni Capital City. pic.twitter.com/uljmhXQr8e
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 12, 2024
Earlier Thursday, what U.S. officials said was the twenty-seventh Houthi attack on shipping since Nov. 19 took place after an anti-ship ballistic missile was fired into the Gulf of Aden.
That action followed an incident in which U.S. and British forces downed drones and missiles in the southern part of the Red Sea.
Senior U.S. officials said Iran has “aided and abetted” the Houthis, indicating that without technological and intelligence support from Iran, the attacks could not have taken place, according to The Washington Post.
Last week, multiple nations issued a warning to Houthis that all but promised military actions if the attacks on shipping continued, according to The New York Times.
“Let our message now be clear: We call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews,” White House officials said in a statement.
“The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways,” the statement said.
The warning was signed by Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands along with the U.S.
The shipping industry has been among those calling for action to restore safety to Red Sea shipping lanes, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“Up until now the response of the task force was to shoot down what was thrown at the ships,” said Peter Sand, chief analyst at maritime data provider Xeneta. “It’s not enough. Everyone in the industry wants decisive military action to take out the launch sites and the missile depots.”
The Houthis have said they are launching attacks on shipping connected with Israel to show solidarity with the Palestinians and to oppose Israel’s war in Gaza, according to ABC.
On Wednesday, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi sounded a note of defiance, according to The New York Times.
“We, the Yemeni people, are not among those who are afraid of America. We are comfortable with a direct confrontation with the Americans,” he said.
