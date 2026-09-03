US Mint Sells Out of Trump $1 Coins in Hours But There's Still Hope for Late Shoppers

Dollar coins bearing a likeness of President Donald Trump sold out in just three hours on Wednesday.

The U.S. Mint began selling the coins at noon, according to CNN.

By 12:30 p.m., online customers were put in a waiting area where they stayed for an hour before being able to shop. Once able to purchase Trump coins, they had 10 minutes to complete the order, with a limit of two orders per household through Thursday afternoon.

By 3 p.m., both rolls of 25 coins and bags of 100 coins were sold out.

The mint said it is still taking orders.

Available for purchase today at 12PM ET: 2026 President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin. These coins are also in circulation, so check your pocket change. Collect them today! #CoinCollecting #America250https://t.co/g4eJes21ER pic.twitter.com/4OqkQ2sa9W — United States Mint (@usmint) September 2, 2026

Was it wrong for the U.S. Mint to release a coin featuring a living president's face? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 9% (7 Votes) No: 91% (71 Votes)

“This item is available to be ordered now, but it is not currently in stock. Additional inventory is being made,” the U.S. Mint’s website read.

Coins were also for sale on eBay.

The U.S. Mint sells a 25-coin roll for $61, while a bag of 100 coins sells for $154.50. The coins are legal tender valued at $1, the mint said.

The coins have a gold appearance, but are a mix of copper, zinc, manganese, and nickel, according to the U.S. Mint.

“The obverse features a portrait of the sitting President, Donald J. Trump, with the inscriptions ‘LIBERTY,’ ‘IN GOD WE TRUST,’ and ‘1776 ~ 2026.’ The reverse (tails) design features the Presidential Seal, which shows an eagle holding an olive branch and a bundle of arrows, with a shield on its breast and a banner inscribed ‘E PLURIBUS UNUM’ in its beak. The shield contains the additional inscription ‘250’ to honor the Semiquincentennial of the United States. The additional inscriptions are ‘UNITED STATES OF AMERICA’ and ‘ONE DOLLAR,’” according to the U.S. Mint.

The mint said that “250,000 Semiquincentennial President Donald J. Trump $1 Coins with a special-issue ‘July 4th’ privy mark have been randomly included in the Rolls & Bags. These coins were struck on July 4th at the Philadelphia Mint.”

The administration based its issuance of the coin with a living president upon it under a 2020 law covering celebrations of America’s 250th birthday, according to CBS News.

A Treasury Department representative said the law allowed it to issue $1 coins “with designs emblematic of the United States Semiquincentennial during the one-year period beginning January 1, 2026.”

There is a precedent for the coin, according to ABC News. In 1926, a half-dollar coin was struck bearing a silhouette of sitting President Calvin Coolidge along with a bust of President George Washington.

Trump said appearing on a coin was “very unusual, but I was honored by it,” according to PBS.

He said it was “very cute they gave me a coin.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.