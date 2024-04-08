Share
US Mom Could Spend Rest of Her Life in Prison After Turning Car Into 'Missile,' Killing Daughter

 By Jack Davis  April 8, 2024 at 3:26pm
A Maryland woman was convicted Friday of negligent manslaughter in connection with a May 2022 accident that killed her 3-year-old daughter.

Danshell Evon, 38, could face up to 55 years in prison when she is sentenced, according to WJLA-TV.

Evidence introduced in the trial indicated that Evon was driving above 98 mph in the seconds before the 2015 Kia Optima she was driving hit a 1997 Ford F-150.

Two people in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 7:30 a.m. crash.

Evon’s two 13-year-old children were also injured.

However, her younger child, Dreamie Dior Jackson died due to her injuries.

Should Evon be given a full sentence?

The girl was not properly secured in a booster seat, something that police believed contributed to her death.

“This heartbreaking loss of such a young member of our community is a tragedy that was easily avoidable,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said, according to WUSA.

“At the speeds the defendant was traveling, she wasn’t driving a car, she was steering a missile down the road in the middle of rush hour,” he said, according to WRC-TV.

“If the barest of common-sense parenting skills were in place, there would have been a proper child safety seat installed,” he said.

Evon was convicted of negligent manslaughter, assault and neglect of a minor.

Her bench trial on the charges lasted four days.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




