US Mom Could Spend Rest of Her Life in Prison After Turning Car Into 'Missile,' Killing Daughter

A Maryland woman was convicted Friday of negligent manslaughter in connection with a May 2022 accident that killed her 3-year-old daughter.

Danshell Evon, 38, could face up to 55 years in prison when she is sentenced, according to WJLA-TV.

Evidence introduced in the trial indicated that Evon was driving above 98 mph in the seconds before the 2015 Kia Optima she was driving hit a 1997 Ford F-150.

Two people in the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 7:30 a.m. crash.

Evon’s two 13-year-old children were also injured.

However, her younger child, Dreamie Dior Jackson died due to her injuries.

The girl was not properly secured in a booster seat, something that police believed contributed to her death.

“This heartbreaking loss of such a young member of our community is a tragedy that was easily avoidable,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said, according to WUSA.

“At the speeds the defendant was traveling, she wasn’t driving a car, she was steering a missile down the road in the middle of rush hour,” he said, according to WRC-TV.

“If the barest of common-sense parenting skills were in place, there would have been a proper child safety seat installed,” he said.

Evon was convicted of negligent manslaughter, assault and neglect of a minor.

Her bench trial on the charges lasted four days.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

