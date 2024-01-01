A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third was arrested Saturday in the United Kingdom, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Kimberlee Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead on Dec. 19 when police responded to a report of a burglary at their home.

Police later said the report turned out to be unfounded.

Singler, 35, initially cooperated with police but disappeared during the investigation, said Ira Cronin, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Authorities were unable to apprehend her after obtaining an arrest warrant Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder, among other allegations.

Singler was not under surveillance and was last seen in Colorado Springs on Dec. 23, Cronin said.

Authorities did not provide further details on the overseas arrest but said they are working with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Colorado Springs Police say Kimberlee Singler, the mother charged with murdering her children, is now in police custody. She was arrested in the United Kingdom. https://t.co/NCJf7jDwaE — KRDO13 (@KRDO_13) December 31, 2023

Attempts to reach Singler for comment through phone numbers listed for her were unsuccessful.

Cronin said he didn’t know if she had an attorney.

When police first responded to Singler’s home, they found her with minor injuries, the two children’s bodies and Singler’s 11-year-old daughter hurt.

At first, Singler was treated as a burglary victim, Cronin said.

The injured girl was hospitalized for a few days before being released and is recovering in Colorado Springs, he said.

NEW: As the FBI and police search for Kimberlee Singler, the Colorado Springs mom wanted for allegedly murdering her two kids, her ex-husband Kevin Wentz just released a statement. He identified his two children — Ellie (9) and Aden Wentz (7) as the victims. @KRDO_13 pic.twitter.com/4mNm3bC39Q — Annabelle Childers KRDO (@AnnabChilders) December 31, 2023

The children’s deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, according to court filings.

