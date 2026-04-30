US Moves to Deploy Never-Before-Used 'Dark Eagle' Weapons System Against Iran

America’s military is considering the use of its hypersonic missile if the conflict with Iran resumes, according to new reports.

U.S. Central Command is seeking to deploy the Dark Eagle hypersonic missile, according to Bloomberg.

Deployment of the missile is behind schedule and is not considered fully operational.

Russia and China have already deployed their versions of a hypersonic missile.

The request was made because Iranian missile launchers have been moved beyond the range of the Precision Strike missile, which can hit targets up to about 300 miles away, Bloomberg reported.

Dark Eagle is supposed to have a range of 1,725 miles.

It was made for “long range conventional precision strike capability” against “time-sensitive and heavily defended targets,” the New York Post reported, citing the Library of Congress.

There are currently about eight missiles, each of which cost about $15 million. The launchers cost about $2.7 billion apiece.

The missile flies at five times the speed of sound, according to the U.K. Telegraph.

The United States Army briefly released new photos of its Dark Eagle Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, then deleted them without explanation. Dark Eagle is a mobile, Mach 5+ hypersonic boost-glide missile system designed to hit heavily defended targets at long range. The first… pic.twitter.com/H9bIWlNIlo — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 21, 2026

On Thursday, President Donald Trump was scheduled to be briefed on military options if the war resumes, according to Axios.

The report said CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper will brief Trump on its proposed “short and powerful” attacks that might nudge Iran to stop foot-dragging in talks to end the war.

The report also indicated that options to be discussed could include forcing open the Strait of Hormuz, which might require ground forces, and a special forces raid to grab Iran’s enriched uranium, which negotiators have refused to part with.

Trump has indicated that he believes the blockade of Iran will be more effective in the long run than a resumption of bombing.

“The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them. They can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, according to Axios.

“They want to settle. They don’t want me to keep the blockade. I don’t want to [lift the blockade], because I don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Trump said Iranian oil pipelines “are getting close to exploding” because Iran is unable to export its oil.

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