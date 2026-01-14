Developing: Some US Military Personnel Flee Qatar Base as Trump Weighs Iran Strike

The U.S. military has begun moving some personnel out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American base in the Middle East, as President Donald Trump weighs potential military action against Iran amid escalating tensions, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

Some personnel were advised to leave the base — which houses approximately 10,000 American troops — by Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press.

The move comes as Trump has signaled possible intervention in Iran, telling anti-government protesters on Tuesday that “help is on the way.”

The president has recently leaned toward ordering military strikes, but has received briefings on a range of options, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“It’s a posture change and not an ordered evacuation,” one diplomat told Reuters, saying he was not aware that a specific reason had been given for the change.

Qatar’s International Media Office confirmed Wednesday that such measures were being “undertaken in response to the current regional tensions.”

“The IMO reaffirms that the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities,” the media office said in a post on X.

The unrest in Iran, which began in late December, started as protests over the country's struggling economy under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but has escalated into a broader push against the Islamic regime. The Iranian government has responded with a violent crackdown on political opposition, with death tolls already surpassing 2,500 by some estimates, while the regime has accused Trump and the U.S. of stoking the unrest. "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. The president also warned Tuesday that the U.S. will "take very strong action" if Iranian authorities follow through on threats to execute anti-government protesters. Tehran warned regional governments it would target U.S. military bases if Washington attacks Iran, a senior Iranian official told Reuters. Al Udeid was targeted after Trump ordered strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day conflict in June. Iran retaliated by firing missiles at the base, though most were intercepted by air defenses, causing minimal damage. The Department of War did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.

