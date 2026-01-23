US Murder Rate Plunges to Lowest Level in Over a Century Under Trump

The U.S. murder rate in 2025 plunged to its lowest level in over a century, according to a report released Thursday.

The average reported homicide rate declined 21 percent in 35 major U.S. cities in 2025, marking the largest one-year drop of all time and likely the lowest level since 1900, according to data compiled by the Council on Criminal Justice. Meanwhile, 11 of 13 tracked offenses were lower in 2025 compared to 2024, while nine of the offenses declined by 10 percent or more, according to the report.

The newly released report found that there were 9 percent fewer aggravated assaults, 22 percent fewer gun assaults, and 2 percent fewer domestic violence incidents reported in 2025 compared to 2024. Meanwhile, total robberies declined by 23 percent last year, while carjackings dropped by 43 percent, according to the report.

Drug-related crimes were up 7 percent in 2025, marking the sole category which increased, the report found.

“President Trump campaigned on Making America Safe Again and he is delivering,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said Thursday in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Whether it be deporting criminal illegal aliens, supporting law enforcement officers, or finally being tough on criminals, the Trump Administration has employed a whole-of-government approach to drive down crime and make communities safer.”

Among the 35 total U.S. cities that reported homicide data, 31 experienced decreases, according to the data compiled by CCJ. Denver saw a 41 percent drop in murders, while Washington, D.C., and Omaha, Nebraska, each recorded 40 percent declines, the report shows.

Little Rock, Arkansas, experienced the largest increase in homicides last year at 16 percent, according to the report.

“This is what happens when you have a President who fully mobilizes federal law enforcement to arrest violent criminals and the worst of the worst illegal aliens,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in an X post on Thursday in response to the newly released crime data.

In July 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to eliminate crime and disorderly conduct across the nation. Trump also issued a separate executive order in August 2025 declaring a crime emergency in Washington, D.C., in an effort to “protect public servants, citizens, and tourists” and “ensure the safe functioning” of federal government agencies.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a Sept. 9, 2025, news release that Trump’s crime crackdown had resulted in “immediate results in the nation’s capital.”

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote in a Sept. 18, 2025, X post that “fighting crime in our cities should be a bipartisan issue,” adding that it Democrats should give Trump “the credit he deserves for his decisive leadership.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.