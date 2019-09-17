US Navy Acknowledged Objects in Leaked 'UFO' Videos Are In Fact 'Unidentified'

The Navy has now publicly admitted that it does not know what the objects are that are shown in three UFO videos that have been making the rounds for the past two years.

On Wednesday, The Black Vault, a website that reports about declassified government documents, published comments attributed to Navy spokesperson Joseph Gradisher about videos that show encounters between Navy jets and other objects. This week, those comments are being reported by Fox News and other media.

“The Navy has not publicly released characterizations or descriptions, nor released any hypothesis or conclusions, in regard to the objects contained in the referenced videos,” Gradisher said.

“The Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those 3 videos as unidentified.”

Gradisher added that the Navy prefers not to use terms like “unidentified flying object.”

“The ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ terminology is used because it provides the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges.”

The videos, known as “FLIR1,” “Gimbal” and “GoFast,” were first made public by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge and were released to The New York Times and To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science.

Black Vault publisher John Greenewald Jr. argued that the language the Navy uses to describe the objects is important.

“I very much expected that when the U.S. military addressed the videos, they would coincide with language we see on official documents that have now been released, and they would label them as ‘drones’ or ‘balloons,’” he said, according to Fox.

“However, they did not. They went on the record stating the ‘phenomena’ depicted in those videos, is ‘unidentified.’ That really made me surprised, intrigued, excited and motivated to push harder for the truth.”

One of the videos in question was taken by an F-18 on Nov. 14, 2004. The other two were taken on Jan. 21, 2015.

In a 2017 article, The New York Times reported the recollections of Commander David Fravor, who was piloting the F-18 that took the 2004 video.

Fravor recalled spotting a 40-foot oval object 50 feet above the sea. After initially circling to get a closer look at the object, it only rose as if to meet the F-18. So the commander went directly for the object, which then flew away.

“It accelerated like nothing I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Fravor’s jet was then directed by a radio operator aboard the USS Princeton to meet at a “cap point” 60 miles away.

“Sir, you won’t believe it, but that thing is at your cap point,” the operator said, according to Fravor’s account.

“We were at least 40 miles away, and in less than a minute this thing was already at our cap point,” Fravor said.

“I have no idea what I saw. It had no plumes, wings or rotors and outran our F-18s.”

At the urging of former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, the Pentagon has created a program to investigate alleged UFO sightings.

Reid has said the program should share information about UFOs with the American people.

“They would be surprised how the American public would accept it. People from their individual states would accept it,” he said, according to Fox.

