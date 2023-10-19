US Navy Destroyer Shoots Down Multiple Missiles in Middle East

A U.S. Navy destroyer downed several missiles on Thursday as it was sailing off the coast of Yemen.

The incident comes as U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have been subjected to attacks and the Hamas-Israel war appears to be growing into a simmering regional conflict.

According to CNN, Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the missiles were fired by Houthi militants, who have the support of Iran as they engage in a civil war in Yemen.

Ryder said three missiles and several drones were shot down by the USS Carney.

The USS Carney (DDG-64) a Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with the U.S. Navy is reported to have Detected 3 Missiles heading Northward last night while in the Red Sea near the Coast of Yemen with all Missiles being Intercepted using RIM-66M Surface-to-Air Missiles; the Missiles are… pic.twitter.com/ID0MPKrKUk — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

No U.S. troops or Yemeni civilians were injured.

Ryder said the missiles were heading north along the Red Sea, “potentially toward targets in Israel.”

The Spectator Index reported on X that Israeli officials believe the missiles were indeed intended to strike their country.

BREAKING: Israel’s Channel 13 reports that Israeli officials believe missiles fired by Iran-backed Houthis, which were intercepted by USS Carney, were aimed at Israel. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 19, 2023

The incident comes on the same day drones and missiles were fired at bases housing American troops in Syria.

The attacks targeted the Al-Tanf base near Syria’s southern border with Iraq and Jordan as well as a Conoco oil facility in the eastern Deir al-Zor region.

Explosions were reported at the Conoco oil field. Two drones were reportedly downed before reaching the Al-Tanf base, but a third struck, causing some damage.

Iran-backed militants in eastern Syria and western Iraq were blamed for the attacks.

Additionally, drones were fired at bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday.

“In the last 24 hours, the U.S. military defended against three drones near U.S. and Coalition forces in Iraq,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement released Wednesday.

“In western Iraq, U.S. forces engaged two drones, destroying one and damaging the second, resulting in minor injuries to Coalition forces,” the statement said.

“Separately in northern Iraq, U.S. forces engaged and destroyed a drone, resulting in no injuries or damage.”

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq took credit for the attacks.

