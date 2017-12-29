US Navy SEAL Goes Under the Knife to Give Organ to a Dying Woman He’s Never Met

A former Navy SEAL proved his heroism as a civilian when he responded with an act of generosity that saved a Colorado woman’s life.

According to ABC News, 35-year-old Melinda Ray suffered from a genetic disease and was near death in desperate need of a liver transplant when she turned to social media in a last-ditch effort to find a donor.

“We had just had candidate after candidate being ruled out and the symptoms were progressing,” said her husband, James Ray.

He said the “days were getting harder” as her prognosis grew dimmer.

As her Facebook plea began to expand outside of her circle of social interaction, it ultimately found its way into the feed of a 47-year-old skydiving instructor and former Navy SEAL in California.

Jeff Bramstedt found out about the appeal because his wife and Melinda Ray’s sister were friends on Facebook.

“I’d do it,” he said upon hearing of the woman’s need, said his wife, Robin Ihnfeldt.

“He’s always been an amazing man,” she said of her husband. “He hears bullets and he runs into these situations.”

As the Decatur Herald & Review reported, this particular act of bravery involved a unique sacrifice for the father of three. When he found out he was a match to donate his liver, he faced a delicate 10-hour transplant the chief surgeon acknowledged came with serious risks.

“There’s a lot of things that can go wrong, including the risk of dying,” Dr. Elizabeth Pomfret said, recalling what she told Bramstedt before the procedure.

The odds didn’t scare him.

“I think I probably considered it for all of half a second before I said, ‘I’m up. Let’s do this.'”

Bramstedt flew from San Diego to the University of Colorado Hospital with the knowledge that, even with the best outcome, he could not skydive for 10 weeks following the transplant. KGTV reported the procedure took 30 percent of his liver.

Looking back on the experience, however, he said it has left an indelible and positive mark on his life.

“I feel that I have a little sister now,” he said. “We literally share DNA at this point.”

The recipient of his donation has had her life extended as a result, which Bramstedt said gives her the chance “to be the mother that she’s always wanted to be and live out her life with her husband.”

He used the opportunity to appeal to others, especially his fellow healthy veterans, to make a similar sacrifice.

“It could be the difference between life and death for somebody,” he said.

Melinda Ray can speak personally about the life-changing news that an organ donor has been found.

“It gave me really great hope, and humanity, and hope that I could be a mom and a wife, because that’s something I wasn’t sure was going to happen through the year,” she said. “And just the fact that someone would put their life on hold for me and stop their life and save mine, you know, it meant everything to me.”

The act also impacted her family, which, like Bramstedt’s, includes three kids. The Rays’ daughter, Kieran, sent a Christmas card featuring a hand-drawn smiling liver to the man who gave her more Christmases with her mother.

Her note said it all: “Your dad is my hero.”

