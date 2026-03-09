Share
Smoke and flames rise at the site of airstrikes Saturday on an oil depot in Tehran, Iran.
Smoke and flames rise at the site of airstrikes Saturday on an oil depot in Tehran, Iran. (Sasan - AFP / Getty Images)

US Not Happy with Israel Over Latest Iran Strikes: Report

 By Jack Davis  March 9, 2026 at 4:36pm
The film was captivating, but the reviews were negative.

Israel launched a devastating attack Saturday night on oil storage facilities in Tehran, with results that residents told the U.K.’s Guardian were “apocalyptic.”

“Thick black smoke was still rising in the sky, soot covered the streets and cars, balconies filled with black gunk, and the toxic air had filled the lungs,” the Guardian said in describing the aftermath of the attack.

Multiple social media posts showed the extent of the damage.

But the Trump White House was not cheering the devastation — quite the contrary, according to Axios, which said the results were not what the U.S. expected from the raid.

“We don’t think it was a good idea,” a senior U.S. official said.

An Israeli official said the American message to Israel was “WTF”.

“The president doesn’t like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn’t want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices,” a Trump adviser said, noting that attacking oil that Iranian citizens need could make them rally around their government at a time when the U.S. is trying to promote disenchantment with the regime.

Israel said the depot was a legitimate military target.

The attack also drew a rebuke from hawkish Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

“Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative. However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime. In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select,” Graham posted on X.

“Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor,” he posted.

Despite the administration’s squeamishness over the oil depot raid. President Donald Trump said Monday that the day could come when Iran’s power grid becomes a target, according to the Times of Israel.

“We’ve left some of the most important targets for later, in case we need to do it,” Trump said.

“If we hit [those targets], it’s going to take many years for them to be rebuilt. [The targets have] to do with electricity production and many other things. We’re not looking to do that if we don’t have to,” Trump said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




