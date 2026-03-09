US Not Happy with Israel Over Latest Iran Strikes: Report

The film was captivating, but the reviews were negative.

Israel launched a devastating attack Saturday night on oil storage facilities in Tehran, with results that residents told the U.K.’s Guardian were “apocalyptic.”

“Thick black smoke was still rising in the sky, soot covered the streets and cars, balconies filled with black gunk, and the toxic air had filled the lungs,” the Guardian said in describing the aftermath of the attack.

Multiple social media posts showed the extent of the damage.

#Rivers of fire in #Tehran after #oil burning as a result of airstrikes begins to drain into urban storm drains.#Iran pic.twitter.com/6oJGH6wzhw — Tesla Dogs (@TeslaDogs) March 8, 2026

Tehran is covered in thick black clouds of smoke this morning after a series of Israeli airstrikes struck multiple oil depots and a refinery. Locals report that the morning rain was black and oily. pic.twitter.com/4lb7Ld62So — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 8, 2026

But the Trump White House was not cheering the devastation — quite the contrary, according to Axios, which said the results were not what the U.S. expected from the raid.

“We don’t think it was a good idea,” a senior U.S. official said.

An Israeli official said the American message to Israel was “WTF”.

“The president doesn’t like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn’t want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices,” a Trump adviser said, noting that attacking oil that Iranian citizens need could make them rally around their government at a time when the U.S. is trying to promote disenchantment with the regime.

🔴Israel Strikes on Oil targets in Tehran pic.twitter.com/RVFSGnXiez — Jet Journalist (@JournalistJet) March 7, 2026

Israel said the depot was a legitimate military target.

The attack also drew a rebuke from hawkish Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

“Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative. However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime. In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select,” Graham posted on X.

Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative. However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime. In… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 9, 2026

“Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor,” he posted.

Despite the administration’s squeamishness over the oil depot raid. President Donald Trump said Monday that the day could come when Iran’s power grid becomes a target, according to the Times of Israel.

“We’ve left some of the most important targets for later, in case we need to do it,” Trump said.

“If we hit [those targets], it’s going to take many years for them to be rebuilt. [The targets have] to do with electricity production and many other things. We’re not looking to do that if we don’t have to,” Trump said.

