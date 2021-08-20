Path 27
Registered Nurse Amy Berecz-Ortega from AltaMed Health Services administers the Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. (Frederic J. Brown - AFP / Getty Images)

US Officials Investigating as Dangerous Vaccine Side Effect Seems More Common Than Previously Thought

 By Jack Davis  August 20, 2021 at 1:22pm
Even as the federal government is demanding more people be vaccinated against the coronavirus, questions are being raised about the side effects associated with one of the three vaccines allowed in the U.S.

Officials are exploring evidence linking the Moderna vaccine to inflammation of the heart, known as myocarditis, in younger adults at a higher incidence than was previously thought, according to The Washington Post.

Side effects have been reported in virtually all forms of the coronavirus vaccine, but health officials have maintained a strict party line that the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh what have been termed the rare side effects.

The Post, citing “two people familiar with the review,” said officials from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are examining data from Canada indicating the Moderna vaccine may pack a higher risk for young adults, particularly men under age 30, than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The investigation includes a review of American data to see if the pattern discerned in Canada is taking place in the U.S.

“We have not come to a conclusion on this,” one source told the Post. “The data are not slam bang.”

One source said the Canadian data showed a 2½-times higher incidence of myocarditis in Moderna recipients than those given the Pfizer vaccine.

Should this side effect be cause for concern?

“FDA is absolutely committed to reviewing data as it becomes available to us,” FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Caccomo said in a statement. “We have previously communicated about myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines and if new information changes the risk/benefit profile, we will update the public accordingly.”

The report renewed the ongoing debate over the vaccine on Twitter.

In June, the FDA said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had an increased risk for myocarditis in teens and young adults.

In a statement, the CDC said its “Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has and continues to review reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. CDC, FDA, and our vaccine safety partners are actively monitoring these reports, including reviewing data and medical records, to learn more and understand any relationship to COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.”

The Post report said even if there is a higher risk, the condition would likely remain uncommon.

“Reported cases appear to be mild and often go away without requiring treatment,” CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes said in June when the initial concern about the condition was aired, according to the Post.

He said the reports of heart inflammation in those vaccinated are “rare given the number of vaccine doses administered.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
