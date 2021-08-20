Even as the federal government is demanding more people be vaccinated against the coronavirus, questions are being raised about the side effects associated with one of the three vaccines allowed in the U.S.

Officials are exploring evidence linking the Moderna vaccine to inflammation of the heart, known as myocarditis, in younger adults at a higher incidence than was previously thought, according to The Washington Post.

Side effects have been reported in virtually all forms of the coronavirus vaccine, but health officials have maintained a strict party line that the benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh what have been termed the rare side effects.

The Post, citing “two people familiar with the review,” said officials from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are examining data from Canada indicating the Moderna vaccine may pack a higher risk for young adults, particularly men under age 30, than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

U.S. probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk – Washington Post https://t.co/0pNkBAaIJ1 pic.twitter.com/aVAaG2zZ8l — Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021

The investigation includes a review of American data to see if the pattern discerned in Canada is taking place in the U.S.

“We have not come to a conclusion on this,” one source told the Post. “The data are not slam bang.”

One source said the Canadian data showed a 2½-times higher incidence of myocarditis in Moderna recipients than those given the Pfizer vaccine.

Should this side effect be cause for concern? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2229 Votes) No: 2% (55 Votes)

“FDA is absolutely committed to reviewing data as it becomes available to us,” FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Caccomo said in a statement. “We have previously communicated about myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines and if new information changes the risk/benefit profile, we will update the public accordingly.”

The report renewed the ongoing debate over the vaccine on Twitter.

I understand the desire to get news out ASAP however “The report quoted a source saying it was too early for the regulators to reach a conclusion, and that additional work was needed before any recommendation was made.”😡 https://t.co/FLJhBYAjEv — Dr. Beth S. Linas(she/her) (@bethlinas) August 20, 2021

Are you sure you want your child to be vaccinated for an illness that poses virtually no risk to them? US regulators probing mRNA vaccines as evidence emerges the risk of heart inflammation is higher than first thought..

https://t.co/LhgAKtwY2q — James Wells (@JamesfWells) August 20, 2021

In June, the FDA said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had an increased risk for myocarditis in teens and young adults.

In a statement, the CDC said its “Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has and continues to review reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. CDC, FDA, and our vaccine safety partners are actively monitoring these reports, including reviewing data and medical records, to learn more and understand any relationship to COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.”

The Post report said even if there is a higher risk, the condition would likely remain uncommon.

“Reported cases appear to be mild and often go away without requiring treatment,” CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes said in June when the initial concern about the condition was aired, according to the Post.

He said the reports of heart inflammation in those vaccinated are “rare given the number of vaccine doses administered.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.