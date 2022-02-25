Share
News
Kyiv, Ukraine, is seen on Thursday.
Kyiv, Ukraine, is seen on Thursday. (Pierre Crom / Getty Images)

US Officials Make Grim Prediction for the Fall of Kyiv: Report

 By Jack Davis  February 24, 2022 at 5:41pm
Share

Ukraine’s capital is likely in its final days of freedom, according to multiple U.S. officials.

Newsweek reported that Kyiv might have less than four days until Russian forces capture the city, which was home to nearly 3 million people before the onslaught of war sent thousands fleeing for their lives.

The report was based on three U.S. officials who were not named.

The officials said they estimated that Kyiv could hold out for 96 hours, with the nation’s leadership likely to give in within a week.

“It’s our assessment that [Russian forces] have every intention of basically, decapitating the government and installing their own method of governance, which would explain these early moves towards Kyiv,” an unnamed U.S. official said in a Defense Department news release.

Trending:
Biden's Press Conference a Total Disaster, Completely Blows Up in His Face - World Sees How Weak He Is

The official said Russia pounded Ukraine with more than 100 missiles and 75 bombers before troops moved in.

A former U.S. intelligence officer also said the end is only days away, according to Newsweek.

“After the air and artillery end and the ground war really starts, I think Kyiv falls in just a few days,” the former official said.

“The military may last slightly longer, but this isn’t going to last long.”

Bloomberg quoted an anonymous Western intelligence official as guessing that Kyiv could even fall within hours due to Russian air dominance.

What is less certain is what comes after Russia takes control of Ukraine, the former intelligence officer told Newsweek.

The official said that will be decided by President Joe Biden’s willingness to support warfare against the Russian conquerors.

Related:
'Pretty Sure I'm Going to Die:' Ukraine Soldier Gives Harrowing Update on Conflict

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s chief of staff, agreed that toppling the government is Russia’s goal.

“The Office of the President of Ukraine believes the Russian federation has two tactical goals — to seize territories and attack the legitimate political leadership of Ukraine in order to spread chaos and install a marionette government that would sign a peace deal on bilateral relations with Russia,” Podolyak said.

“The enemy attempts to destabilize [the] situation in large cities, in particular Kharkiv and Kyiv. The probability exists the Russian armed forces will seize the government quarters.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




US Officials Make Grim Prediction for the Fall of Kyiv: Report
Op-Ed: Compared to How We Handled the Soviet Union, Current Response to Russia Is Jaw-Dropping
Report: Investigators Have a New Theory on How Bob Saget Died
US Women's Soccer Players Use Wristbands for On-Field Political Protest Against Texas
Biden Admin Ends Trump-Era China Initiative in the Name of Political Correctness
See more...

Conversation