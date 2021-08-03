US Olympian Who Turned Back on Flag Comes Up Way Short of Winning a Medal

Gwen Berry, the left-wing activist and hammer thrower who famously protested the national anthem during a competition in June, placed almost dead last in the Olympic final on Tuesday.

Berry finished 11th out of 12 competitors, registering a distance of 71.35 meters — over four meters short of a medal.

Prior to her Olympic failure, Berry hinted that she might protest her own country on the world stage.

“I feel like I’ve earned the right to wear this uniform,” she said after making it through the qualifying round. If given the opportunity, Berry might have turned what should be a moment of personal and national triumph into a political spectacle.

“I’ll represent the oppressed people,” she said. “That’s been my message for the last three years.”

Berry had to resort to taking a shot at her detractors on Twitter after getting nowhere near the podium.

“People hate me when I succeed,” she tweeted. “People show me hate when I don’t. Either way.. my message still remains. I still will be an advocate for CHANGE and SOCIAL JUSTICE.”

People hate me when I succeed

People show me hate when I don’t Either way.. my message still remains

I still will be an advocate for CHANGE and SOCIAL JUSTICE .. #ActivistAthlete 🖤🖤✊🏾✊🏾#yallcouldNever #YallWatchingMe — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) August 3, 2021



No medal means no protest, and so Berry has been relegated to just another online radical. She joins the thousands of leftists who use the social media echo chamber to air their grievances about the perceived “systemic racism” in the U.S.

The self-described “activist athlete” will leave Tokyo empty-handed after competing for a country she apparently hates.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team met a similar fate on Monday, losing 1-0 to Canada in a shocking upset. The team is now hoping for bronze at best.

“There’s still a medal on the line” – @mPinoe Say it with us: ALL MEDALS ARE GOOD MEDALS 🥇 🥈 🥉#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/fHEFm9xYaw — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 2, 2021

The Americans had opened the Olympics with an all too familiar protest before getting drubbed by Sweden.

Berry, Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the anti-American U.S. athletes can now come back from the Olympics and tell us how evil we are on home soil. Thankfully, they’re losing the international platform they used to thoroughly embarrass all of us.

In reality, half the country was probably rooting against them — and why not?

If athletes such as Berry had shown an ounce of respect for the red, white and blue, most Americans would likely have supported them, win or lose.

But they chose to attack their own country instead.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.