A two-time Olympic gold medalist has been sentenced for his part in the Capitol incursion.

Klete Keller, 41, was ordered to serve six months of house arrest, three years of probation and 360 hours of community service, according to the New York Post.

The former pro swimmer was accused of being part of a group seen “shoving cops as they forced their way into the Rotunda of the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, the Post reported.

“Keller stayed inside the Capitol for almost an hour, chanting ‘F*** Nancy Pelosi!’ and ‘F*** Chuck Schumer!’ and resisting officers’ efforts to remove him from the building,” the outlet added.

Prosecutors had sought a 10-month prison sentence for Keller, citing the actions he took to cover up his role in the clash that day, including destroying his cellphone and throwing the jacket he wore — adorned with an Olympic team patch and the letters “USA” on the back — in the garbage.

That distinctive jacket helped identify him as one of the Jan. 6 participants, The Washington Post reported.

Keller, a five-time medalist in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics, acknowledged his influence in an apology letter to Judge Richard Leon, according to ABC News.

“As a former member of the United States Olympic Swimming Team, my behavior set a terrible example for young people who looked up to me,” he wrote.

“I take full responsibility for my inexcusable actions. I will accept my punishment with humility and serve my sentence in peace.”

Keller was initially indicted on seven federal counts, but agreed to a deal to plead guilty to just one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

His maximum sentence could have been 20 years in prison.

Keller’s attorney, Zachary Deubler, said his client’s conduct on Jan. 6 was “inexcusable,” but he argued that he was “non-violent — and arguably far less disruptive than many of the [other] defendants.”

Deubler asked the judge to bear in mind Keller’s “relatively minor role” in the events of the day, pointing out that he didn’t cause any damage or injuries.

“Prosecutors acknowledged that Keller turned himself in within a week of the riot, cooperated with the feds … and showed remorse for his actions,” the Post reported.

“If there was ever a case for probation, this is it,” Leon said during a Friday hearing.

