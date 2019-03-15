SECTIONS
US Police Take Action After New Zealand Massacre, Bolster Security Around Mosques

By Jack Davis
Published March 15, 2019 at 9:13am
Modified March 15, 2019 at 9:26am
Police in several U.S. cities reacted to Friday’s terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques by increasing security around Islamic places of worship.

At least 49 people were killed Friday when a gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Trump administration swiftly condemned the terrorist attacks.

Police officers in Atlanta and nearby Gwinnett County said they increased patrols, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We have our officers conducting directed patrols around city mosques and asking them to be on heightened alert for suspicious activity,” Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said.

“In response to the incident in New Zealand, we have increased patrols at all mosques in Gwinnett County,” said Cpl. Michele Pihera, a Gwinnett police spokeswoman. “We hope to bring some measure of comfort to those who visit these places of worship during this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted its concern for the safety of the community’s Muslim population.

“The LAPD is monitoring the horrific events unfolding in Christchurch, New Zealand,” the department said. “While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we’re providing extra patrols around mosques. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected.”

New York City also mobilized extra vigilance.

“Very quickly we identified that we’re going to have to increase police presence around mosques, around houses of worship,” John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said, according to WCBS-TV. “We’re going to have to have roving patrols, our house of worship cars.”

The Phoenix Police Department, in its statement on the New Zealand incident, asked citizens to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.

“Incidents such as this are an attack on one of our most cherished rights, the right to worship as we see fit,” the department said, according to KNXV-TV. “We continually remind our officers to be aware of all houses of worship in their areas and pay increased attention to those locations. In addition, we remind the community to be ever vigilant. If you see something, say something can never be over emphasized.”

Former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., the U.S. envoy to New Zealand, said citizens should reach out to their neighbors.

“Whether it’s our Muslim friends, or our Jewish friends, or our gay, lesbian and straight friends, or just anybody in the world, this can happen any time, anywhere,” he told WBUR-AM in Boston.

“It’s unacceptable, and I think the key is to push back by standing tall, going about your daily activities, and going up to your brothers … and your friends and people you may not know and say, ‘Hey, you know I appreciate you, I care for you.'”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
