US Sanctions Foreign Entities Accused Of Sharing Satellite Imagery, Access to Arms to Prop Up Iran's War Effort

The U.S. is imposing new sanctions on multiple individuals and entities based in China and the Middle East for allegedly being “involved in Iran’s efforts to acquire or use arms” and other military equipment.

The State Department announced late Friday it is sanctioning 11 entities and three individuals across Iran, China, Belarus, and the United Arab Emirates. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that the firms being sanctioned include “several China-based entities” accused of providing “satellite imagery to enable Iran’s military strikes against U.S. forces in the Middle East.”

“Additionally, we are designating entities and individuals enabling efforts by Iran’s military to secure weapons, as well as raw materials with applications in Iran’s ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle programs,” Rubio added.

“Today’s action holds China-based entities accountable for their support to Iran,” the statement continues. “The United States will take all necessary action at its disposal to target third-country entities and individuals aiding Iran’s military and defense industrial base.”

Additionally, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Friday it is targeting 10 individuals and companies based in the Middle East, Asia, and Eastern Europe that are allegedly “enabling efforts” by the Iranian military “to secure weapons, as well as raw materials with applications in Iran’s Shahed‑series unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistic missile program.”

“While the surviving IRGC leaders are trapped like rats in a sinking ship, the Treasury Department is unrelenting in our Economic Fury campaign,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “Under President Trump’s decisive leadership, we will continue to act to Keep America Safe and target foreign individuals and companies providing Iran’s military with weapons for use against U.S. forces.”

On Friday, Rubio told reporters in Rome the U.S. was expecting Iran to respond to the proposal to end the war that day.

“We should know something today,” Rubio said. “We’re expecting a response from them.”

President Donald Trump told journalists Thursday the U.S.’s recent strikes on Iran were “just a love tap” and that the cease-fire is still in place.

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