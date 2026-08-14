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US Sees Biggest Day of Executions in Years

 By Bryan Chai  August 14, 2026 at 6:26am
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The U.S. has officially had its most prolific day of capital punishment in over a decade.

According to multiple reports, a trio of states executed inmates, marking the first such day that three people were executed since 2010.

The three states were Tennessee, Alabama, and Oklahoma, according to The Associated Press.

All three executions were to be performed by lethal injection.

Thursday’s triple execution comes amid a rise in capital punishment, particularly among a small handful of states, including Tennessee, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

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“You look at the country as a whole, you’ve just got this little pocket of five or six states that are using the death penalty, executing people, and a small number of states that are still imposing new death sentences,” Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, told The Associated Press.

Maher also did note, however, that Thursday’s rare occurrence was more a scheduling quirk than anything else, though still described the event as “very unusual.”

According to USA Today, all three men executed Thursday were convicted of murder.

In Oklahoma, Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez was executed after being convicted of murdering his common-law wife in 2003. Cuesta-Rodriguez was the first inmate to be executed of the three, having died at 10:13 a.m. Central Time.

In Tennessee, Anthony Hines was executed for the 1985 murder of a mother of four. He died just 30 minutes after Cuesta-Rodriguez.

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Lastly, in Alabama, Jeremy Williams was executed for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl. He was executed Thursday evening.

USA Today noted that there is a strong correlation between harming women and girls — as all three executed inmates on Thursday did — and receiving the death penalty. Of the 94 executions that have happened since 2024, 64 percent of the victims were women or girls.

Capital punishment in America has steadily been on the rise, according to The Associated Press.

There were 47 executions across 11 states in 2025, the highest figure on record since 2009.

Florida accounted for the largest percentage of those 2025 executions, leading the nation with 19.

Behind the Sunshine State, the trio of Alabama, South Carolina and Texas, are tied for second, with five executions apiece.

Tennessee had three, while Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arizona and Indiana each carried out a pair of executions.

Louisiana and Missouri each carried out a single execution.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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