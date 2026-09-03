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President Donald Trump arrives to host a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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President Donald Trump arrives to host a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on Sept. 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

US Sees Negative Net Migration for First Time in Nearly 100 Years Amid Trump's Border Crackdown

 By Randy DeSoto  September 3, 2026 at 12:48pm
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There has been a net migration of foreign-born people out of the United States since President Donald Trump started his second term and implemented stronger border and immigration policies.

“Since January 2025 when President Trump took office the government’s monthly household survey, officially called the Current Population Survey (CPS), shows an unprecedented 2.9 million decline in the foreign-born population — naturalized citizens, lawful permanent residents, long-term temporary visitors, and illegal immigrants,” the Center for Immigration Studies reported on Thursday.

“The total foreign-born population declined 2.9 million from January 2025 to July 2026. This follows an 8.3 million increase in the prior four years during the post-Covid border surge,” CIS added, which was during President Joe Biden’s time in office.

“The huge recent decline in the foreign-born population indicates that net migration to the United States was negative in the last year and a half for the first time since the 1930s,” the group said.

CIS further noted that it estimates the illegal immigrant population in the United States overall declined by 2.3 million people, from 15.8 million in January 2025 to 13.5 million in July 2026.

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This decline has come about due to deportations and voluntary departures.

Trump campaigned on closing the southern border from the chaos seen during the Biden administration, and he has delivered.

In an interview for British outlet GB News on Thursday, the president said, “I closed our border. We haven’t had a person come in illegally into our country through the southern border in 17 months now… Nobody gets in — and you could do the same thing, and so could Spain.”

Related:
Left-Wing Outlet Says It's a 'Racist Conspiracy Theory' to Talk About Immigrants Replacing American Voters

The numbers compiled by Customs and Border Protection regarding the United States’ southwestern border tell the story of this administration’s success.

In fiscal year 2023, under Biden, nearly 2.5 million encounters occurred at the border, and in September of that year alone, there were approximately 270,000.

By contrast, in February of 2025, Trump’s first full month in office, that number dropped to about 11,700.

Further, as Trump mentioned, he ended the catch-and-release policy that Biden had in place.

When they are caught, they are returned across the border or to their country of origin instead of released into the United States.

In a mid-August news release, the Department of Homeland Security noted 15 straight months of “zero releases” at the border.

“Again this month, the results are clear: President Trump’s border security agenda is restoring order and putting the safety of the American people first,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “DHS remains focused on enforcing our immigration laws, securing the border, and ensuring those who enter our country illegally are removed swiftly. Thanks to the strong leadership of President Trump, we have the most secure border in history.”

And border security and deportation are no doubt a contributing factor to the murder rate dropping to the lowest level in over a century.

Trump promised to secure the border and make America safe again, and he is delivering on both.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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