US Sees Significant Easter Downturn in Coronavirus Deaths, New Cases

New data on America’s battle with the coronavirus reveals a potential change in the course of the disease.

On Sunday, a day in which 1,557 Americans died from the disease, the number of new cases continued to drop, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Overall, there have been 557,663 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., according to the center.

On Friday, 2,056 people died from the disease, making Sunday’s number a 24 percent drop in deaths.

According to the center’s data, 28,917 new cases were confirmed on Easter Sunday. That’s down 18 percent from 35,098 on Good Friday.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams sought to give Americans a dose of hope.

“In the midst of tragedy, there IS hope. CA and WA remain stable in terms of ‪#COVID19 cases, and NY, NJ, & even Detroit & New Orleans appear to be leveling off,” he tweeted, using an arrow to show that they were also falling.

“Social distancing and mitigation IS working. There is a light at the end of this dark tunnel, so keep at it!” he tweeted.

Not everyone saw the numbers the same way.

In a statement on its website, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which noted that cases and deaths decreased in that state, cautioned against reading too much into one day’s numbers.

“[W]e cannot say if this represents a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state,” the department said.

“Reported case counts may reflect a reduction in the amount of laboratory testing performed over the weekend and holiday. Single day fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases may not be significant, as a number of external factors can affect data reporting,” it said.

The department said previous Sundays also have shown declines, which could be attributed to lower testing or reporting on Saturdays.

Overall, there have been 1,864,629 confirmed cases worldwide, with 115,286 deaths as of Monday morning. Of those, 22,116 were Americans.

In Europe, where the virus hit before it made inroads into the U.S., some nations are loosening restrictions, according to The New York Times.

The Times said Italy is accepting as “trustworthy” data from its experts showing virus cases on the decline and will allow some businesses to reopen Tuesday.

Spain, which imposed a two-week period of restrictions after the disease struck, is also loosening restrictions that kept workers at home.

