US Service Member Killed in Afghanistan

A United States service member was killed in Afghanistan Saturday, according to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

“In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the NATO statement read.

NATO official says a US soldier was killed in #Afghanistan on Saturday, however the Resolute Support mission didn’t given more details about the attack on US soldiers #Afghanistan — Islamuddin Sajid (@islamudinsajid) November 24, 2018

This marks the second member of the U.S. military to be killed in Afghanistan during the month of November and the tenth in 2018, according to a report by ABC News.

TRENDING: Michelle Obama’s Portrait Dress Choice Is No Coincidence, Here’s the Sneaky Message She Sent

While the U.S. and NATO formally ended their combat mission in the country in 2014, troops continue to provide support to Afghan security forces.

There are about 14,000 U.S. service members currently in Afghanistan, according to the Pentagon, and more than 2,400 U.S. forces have been killed in the nearly two-decade-long war.

Two Afghan soldiers were also killed in a separate incident on Saturday after their helicopter crashed in Kandahar Province.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility Saturday on their Aamaq news agency for a Friday suicide bombing at an army base in eastern Afghanistan that killed 26 Afghan security forces and wounded 50 others.

Do you think all U.S. service members should be removed from Afghanistan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The news of another U.S. service member killed in the ongoing war in Afghanistan comes after President Donald Trump hinted that he’d be paying the troops in Afghanistan a visit.

“How are things going over there?” the president asked Thursday, speaking to the commander of Bagram Air Field.

“Maybe I’ll see you over there. You never know what’s going to happen.”

This would be Trump’s first visit to the war-torn country.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: If Mattis Has His Way, ‘Fort Trump’ Is a Real Possibility

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.